Luke Garry Takes Weekly Honor Second Time this Month

Published on January 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers forward Luke Garry

Sioux City, IA - Today Sioux City Musketeers forward Luke Garry was named the United States Hockey League, Forward of the Week.

This is the second time this month that Garry has been named the USHL forward of the week after he was the recipient of it on January 5th.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota native had a pair of points in all three games this past weekend that saw the Musketeers win two out of three contests. He accounted for 6 total points, splitting it evenly between three goals and three assists.

Garry has multi-point efforts in five of his last six games and in that time has 14 points with six goals and eight assists.

This current hot streak has catapulted the 2023 Class-AA Minnesota High School State Champion to the top of the Musketeers point total with 43 through 38 games played. This season he has 18 goals and 25 assists and is second on the Musketeers with a +17 margin.

Now in his second season with Sioux City, Garry has already almost doubled his point total from his rookie year. In 97 games with the Musketeers, the 5'10" 167 pound forward has 65 points through 28 goals and 37 assists.

Garry is currently uncommitted.

Garry and the Musketeers are back at the Tyson Events Center this weekend for a pair of games against the Lincoln Stars. That begins on Friday night at 7:05 pm.

