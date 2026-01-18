Free Youth Jerseys Courtesy of Floyd Valley Healthcare

This Sunday is the Musketeers annual, FREE Youth Jersey Giveaway courtesy of Floyd Valley Healthcare. Each kid, ages 12 and under who comes to the game on Sunday, January 18th can receive one of these FREE Youth Jerseys courtesy of Floyd Valley Healthcare.

These jerseys are replicas of the Musketeers black alternate jerseys that they wore one New Years Eve and 'Reversed the NYE Curse' in. The Musketeers will also wear these black alternates throughout the course of the rest of the 2025-26 season.

To receive one of these jerseys, the kid getting it must be present and be 12 years old or younger. We cannot hand out these jerseys to adults for children who are not present at the game on Sunday.

Puck drop is at 3:05 pm and these jerseys are always a popular giveaway item. Doors for season ticket holders open at 1:45 pm on Sunday and at 2:00 pm for the general public.







