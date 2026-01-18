Charrois Stops 42 Shots in Gritty Shootout Win

MIDDLETON, WI - Backed by a superb showing in goal by Louis-Felix Charrois, the Chicago Steel (15-14-4-2, 36 pts.) topped the Madison Capitols (18-13-0-3; 39 pts.) 2-1 in a shootout Saturday night at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena.

Charrois stopped 24 shots in the first two periods and 17 of 18 in the third, plus two of three shootout attempts to backstop Chicago to its second consecutive win and fourth straight game with a standings point. His 42 saves matched a season-high.

James Scantlebury scored Chicago's only regulation goal, his eighth of the season, in the second period. Marco Senerchia and Ashton Schultz scored in the first two rounds of the shootout.

Chicago went to the power play less than three minutes into Saturday's game but failed to establish a forecheck as Madison successfully killed the penalty.

Following the kill, Madison controlled the balance of the period, outshooting Chicago 16-3 in the opening frame.

Just before the midway mark, Aidan Dyer started out from behind the Steel net and had the puck tumble off his stick near the crease. Madison got two whacks at the loose puck, but Charrois kept it out.

On the ensuing forecheck for Madison, Caleb Pittsley received a pass near the slot area out of a board battle and got a shot away that was sealed by Charrois.

The Capitols kept at it when Michael Tang split the Steel defense and got a breakaway opportunity, but Charrois made a big stop to keep the game scoreless.

Charrois continued to stand tall when Ronan Buckberger gave to Max Rider at the left wing, who lifted a strong shot that was stopped.

Later in the frame, Rider had a wide-open look above the left faceoff circle and skated in before ripping a shot that was turned away by Charrois.

The Steel had their best sequence of the period with under four minutes left when Luke Goukler released a shot that was blocked and rolled to Miles Burgin to the right of Madison goaltender Caleb Heil. Burgin swung at the puck, but it bounced over his stick.

With less than ten seconds left in the frame, Rider fed Sam Kappell in the slot, and Charrois made one more big save to close the period.

Early in the second period, Will Dosan had consecutive grade-A chances that were both denied by Charrois.

Tang had another breakaway later on, and again Charrois turned him aside.

Shortly after, Goukler had a chance on a 50/50 puck that Heil hesitantly came out to play. Goukler poked the puck towards the open side of the net, but it trickled wide.

Following a Capitols turnover, Jackson Crowder nudged a pass to Benson Grande for an open look, but he fired wide.

At 7:11 of the period, Scantlebury carried down the right side and into the attacking zone, moving laterally towards the high slot before snapping a wicked snipe over the glove of Heil to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.

Marco Senerchia threatened with a great look shortly after the Steel goal but couldn't beat Heil.

The Capitols get their first power play before the midway mark and put forth solid pressure, but the Steel worked efficiently to block the shooting lanes and killed off the penalty.

Madison continued to own the shots counter with a 24-11 shots lead heading to the third.

The breakaway chances continued for Madison in the third when Kappell had a look early in the frame, but Charrois closed the five-hole for another one-on-one save.

Madison nearly tied the game just after the midway mark of the third when a wraparound attempt by Stephen Cover was initially sealed off by Charrois. The puck momentarily lay available in the crease, but the Steel goalie pounced on the rubber before the Capitols could get to it.

A double minor high stick and an additional interference call against the Steel gave Madison a five-on-three power play with just over six minutes remaining in regulation.

Just over one minute into the advantage, Buckberger sent a wrist shot through traffic and past Charrois to tie the game at 1-1.

The Capitols had another 2:44 of carryover power play time to work with, but the Steel closed off the passing and shooting lanes for a crucial kill to keep the game tied.

After the kill, Kolin Sisson centered a pass to Scantlebury that was labeled blocker side, but Heil made a great stop.

Sisson almost gave Chicago a late lead on a mini break when he deked around Heil and flipped a shot over the netminder, but it bounced off the crossbar.

The game continued to overtime, the third extra-time game for the Steel in their last four outings.

Sisson had the best chance for the Steel on a breakaway with 2:15 left and fired on goal, but Heil made a superb pad save.

Dosan had the game on his stick with under one minute left when he was alone in the slot after a Steel turnover in the corner, but was robbed by Charrois, who met the shot at the top of his blue paint.

Senerchia and Schultz scored in the first two rounds of the shootout, and Charrois stopped the final two shooters with glove saves to seal the valiant win for Chicago.

The Steel will close out the three-game weekend on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 5:05 pm against Madison before playing the final two games of this four-consecutive-game stretch against the Capitols next weekend.

