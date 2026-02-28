Steel Unleash Five Third Period Goals in Road Win

MIDDLETON, WI - After allowing a shorthanded goal in the game's first two minutes, the Chicago Steel (22-19-6-2, 52 pts.) exploded for five unanswered goals, the most in a period this season for Chicago, in the final 12 minutes of play in an impressive 5-1 victory over the Madison Capitols (26-20-0-3, 55 pts.) Friday night at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena.

Madison had been a USHL-best 18-0-0-0 when leading after two periods before the Steel's five-goal third. Chicago now trails Madison by just three points for the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Jackson Crowder scored his team-leading 16th and 17th goals of the season including the game-winner. Trevor Shorter scored for the third consecutive game. Timo Kazda recorded an empty net goal for his 14th tally, and Ryland Rooney scored a late power play goal, his 12th score of the season.

Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara stopped 20 of 21 shots for his eighth win of the season.

The last time Chicago scored five goals in the third period of a game was March 5, 2023 in a 6-4 comeback win over Madison that included Macklin Celebrini break the USHL's U17 scoring record.

The Steel went to the power play just 30 seconds into Friday's game when Luke Goukler used his speed to create space and was taken down to the ice on a break down the right wing.

One minute into the advantage, Madison cleared its zone and had numbers in neutral ice. Ville Vaarala sent a cross-ice pass that was deflected by a Steel defender to Caleb Pittsley, who got a shorthanded breakaway and fired under the glove of Louhivaara to give Madison a 1-0 lead.

Chicago dictated the pace of play for much of the period and with three minutes remaining, Timo Kazda had a chance at the left wing but fired a shot over the net. Adyn Merrick dashed in for a chance shortly after but was denied by Capitols goaltender Caleb Heil.

Moments later, Vaarala had an opportunity to make it a two-goal Madison lead on a breakaway, but his shot was shouldered away by Louhivaara.

The Capitols led in shots 9-5 after the first frame.

Three minutes into the middle frame, Patrick Tolan shielded the puck on a breakout and drew a Madison penalty, giving Chicago its second advantage of the night.

The Steel attempted to collapse around the crease but couldn't connect on a pass as Madison successfully killed the second penalty.

Chicago was whistled for its first penalty shortly after, sending the Capitols to their first power play.

On the first faceoff of the Capitols advantage, Brady Kudrick, who scored two shorthanded goals at Madison on Jan. 18, nearly got past the defense but was stripped of the puck just before getting loose.

Madison maintained the zone for most of the power play thereafter but couldn't convert.

At the halfway point, a Steel turnover gave Madison newcomer Eero Butella a solo look, but he couldn't elevate a backhand shot as Louhivaara made an easy pad stop.

With time winding down in the period, the Steel again had a window to get on the board when Ryland Rooney tried batting a lively puck past Heil in the slot but just missed the right post.

Both teams registered nine shots on goal in the frame, with Madison leading in shots 18-14 entering the third.

Early in the third Madison was awarded a power play but their advantage came and went without a whistle as the Steel were successful for the 11th straight successful penalty kill.

Four minutes after the penalty, Chicago began its scoring onslaught.

At 8:25, Patrick Tolan weaved through defenders and fired a shot on goal that leaked through Heil and sat in the blue paint before Shorter swept it over the line to tie the game at 1-1.

Just 12 seconds later, Goukler sped down the left wing and dropped a pass for Crowder who snapped a shot past Heil to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

Madison then took an untimely penalty, and with 36 seconds left in the Steel advantage, Brady Kudrick drew in the Capitols defense and slid a pass to the left circle to Crowder, who pounded a shot past Heil, making it 3-1.

Down two goals, Madison pulled Heil for an extra attacker with three minutes left. Louhivaara made several good stops to extinguish the Capitols comeback attempt, and Kazda added an empty net tally to make it 4-1.

A Capitols penalty shortly after the empty net goal gave Chicago another advantage, and Rooney tallied a power play snipe to cap off the authoritative 5-1 win.

