Steel Host Fox Valley Ice Arena Giveaway this Saturday

Published on February 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - As the Chicago Steel continue their season-long goodbye to the Fox Valley, this Saturday features a tribute to the team's current home with a Fox Valley Ice Arena Mini Replica Giveaway to the first 500 fans presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:05 pm CT against the Green Bay Gamblers.

Chicago will travel to Iowa to square off against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, who hold a three-point lead over the Steel for the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot, on Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:05 pm CT before hosting Green Bay.

The Fox Valley Ice Arena replicas are designed to mirror the arena's exterior layout. The replicas are complete with subtle markings to highlight different parts of the rink, including the doors on each side of the building and the overhang at the front entrance.

The front face has "Fox Valley Ice Arena" printed in large font, "Home of the Chicago Steel" on the back, and the years the Steel have called the Fox Valley Ice Arena home, 2015-2026, are printed on the north end of the rink. The Chicago Steel logo is marked on the roof of the building, and the Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH logo is featured at the front.

Since the Steel's move to Fox Valley Ice Arena in 2015, the team has 186 home wins and two Clark Cup titles. They won consecutive Anderson Cups in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, and are one of just two teams to accomplish the back-to-back feat since 2010.

The Steel (20-18-6-2, 48 pts.) battled a pair of Western Conference opponents over three games last weekend and managed to earn points twice. Chicago traveled on Feb. 13 to face Waterloo and briefly trailed, but a pair of goals in four minutes and a late empty net tally sealed a 4-2 win.

A pair of home matchups against the rolling Tri-City Storm followed for Chicago, which led in both games but only came away with one point over the two outings. The Steel held a one-goal lead heading to the third period on Feb. 14, but the Storm scored just 26 seconds into the third and again later to topple Chicago 3-2.

The Steel registered a point the following day after Jackson Crowder scored the tying goal with 1:26 left in regulation to send the game to overtime, but Tri-City took just 28 seconds to get the game-winning goal in the extra frame and down the Steel 4-3.

While Crowder saw a seven-game point streak come to an end, the assistant captain has recorded a point in eight of the last nine games (7G-5A) and has eight multi-point outings this season, the second-most on the Steel. He has four game-winning goals this season, the third-most in the USHL, and leads the Steel in points (33) and assists (19).

Third-year forward Luke Goukler has turned things up in February with a four-game point streak (2G-6A) and has pointed in five of six games thus far this month (3G-8A). Like Crowder, Goukler has eight multi-point games this season and he has registered two points in each of the last four games.

Brady Kudrick has been on a similar run as Goukler with a four-game point streak (2G-5A) and has recorded a point in five of six games in February. He has ten points in the last six games (3G-7A) and has found the scoresheet in three consecutive home games.

Chicago has limited opponents to three or fewer goals in nine of the last 13 games and has not allowed a power play goal in four straight outings.

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (22-16-2-5, 51 pts.) had a three-game road trip last weekend against three different opponents and secured two wins. Des Moines handled the RoughRiders on Feb. 13 with two unanswered goals late in the game to hand them a 4-2 loss.

Cedar Rapids responded the following night against Waterloo with two third-period goals in a 2-1 win including the game-winner with just 31 seconds remaining in regulation. A back-and-forth affair ensued against Sioux City the next day with four third-period goals between the two, but the RoughRiders came out the other end with a 4-3 shootout victory.

The RoughRiders have not won a home game since Jan. 18, dropping five consecutive home matchups while failing to score more than two goals in four straight home contests.

Forward Nick Romeo scored a goal and an assist on Feb. 15, ending a season-long four-game point skid that marked the first time he went more than two games without a point this season. The New Hampshire commit leads the RoughRiders in goals (20), game-winning goals (3), and power play points (13) and ranks second in points (38).

Goaltender Ryan Cameron earned the win in each of his starts last weekend and posted a .933 save percentage over the two games. A Boston College commit, Cameron ranks 13th among USHL goalies in goals against average (3.08). He has allowed three or fewer goals in five of his last six starts, though one of his outings included a zero-save start where he allowed three goals on three shots before being pulled after four minutes at Dubuque on Feb. 6.

The Steel are 56-59-5-4 all-time against Cedar Rapids and 26-31-3-2 on the road. The Steel have won all three matchups against the RoughRiders this season, with each victory by one goal. Chicago has had a player record a hat trick in two of its three wins over Cedar Rapids this season and won the last matchup in Geneva 3-2 on Jan. 16. Friday is the final scheduled regular season matchup between the two teams.

The Green Bay Gamblers (28-13-3-1, 60 pts.) got back to their winning ways after a rough stretch with two shutout victories on home ice over Lincoln last weekend. The Gamblers opened the scoring 36 seconds into the game on Feb. 13, and an empty net goal capped off a 2-0 win. Green Bay outshot Lincoln the following night 40-21 and scored four times in the third period, including a rare goalie goal from Leo Henriquez in a riveting 5-0 victory.

Henriquez started each game for his first two career shutouts and was named USHL Goaltender of the Week following his perfect weekend. The second-year goalie has allowed three goals or fewer in six of his last seven starts and has the USHL's best goals against average (2.00) and save percentage (.926). His empty net goal was not the first point of his career, as he was credited with an assist earlier this season.

Forward Geno Carcone has potted a point in four of the last five games (1G-4A) and has the most assists (28) and power play assists on the Gamblers (16). He has not gone more than one game without recording a point since Nov. 1

Defenseman Andrew O'Sullivan has the third-most points among USHL defensemen (32), the second-most power play points (18) and third-most power play assists (15). He has recorded an assist in consecutive games and has points in four of the last five games (1G-3A).

The Steel are 82-77-7-5 all-time against Green Bay and 46-37-2-3 at home. After winning the opening matchup of the season on Oct. 24, the Steel have dropped each of the last five games against Green Bay. The Gamblers swept a stretch that saw the two teams play three times in one week in December. Saturday is the seventh of eight games this season, with the final matchup scheduled for Sunday, March 22 in Geneva.

The next home matchup for the Steel after this weekend is Saturday, Feb. 28 vs. Madison, when the team hosts its eighth annual Wiener Dog Races presented by PetSuites.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, February 20 at Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, February 21 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT) | Fox Valley Ice Arena Mini Replica Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH

