Musketeers vs Sioux City Beer League

Published on February 18, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







What happens when a USHL Junior League hockey team gives the local beer league team a 20 goal lead? Well last year it was the Beer Leaguers who came away victorious over the Muskies. Can this years Musketeers team get some revenge on the local Beer League? We will find out...

When: Wednesday, February 25th at 6:00 pm

Where: Tyson Events Center

Tickets: Purchase at the door, $10 for adults, $5 for kids (12 and under)

Details: Beer League starts with a 20 - 0 lead over the Musketeers. There will be three periods of play of 20 minute running clock. The Musketeers have to make up the 20 goal deficit to earn the win.







