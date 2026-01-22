Musketeers Add Center, Dyer, from Chicago Steel

Published on January 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Forward Aidan Dyer with the Chicago Steel

Sioux City, IA - Today Sioux City Musketeers have made a trade with the Chicago Steel. The Musketeers receive forward, Aidan Dyer in exchange for a 2026 Phase I 5th round draft pick.

Dyer was in the middle of his second full season with the Steel. Through 34 games he had 13 points with four goals and nine assists. Last season he played in all 62 games for Chicago and accrued 26 points from ten goals and 16 assists.

The Ada, MI native is committed to play collegiately at Ferris State University.

A center by trade, Dyer will fill the positional hole for the Musketeers that was left by Kason Muscutt advancing to Michigan.

The Musketeers got a close look at Dyer when he and the Steel came to the Tyson Events Center January 9th and 10th. He scored one of his four goals this season against Sioux City in the third period of the game on January 10th.

Dyer and the Musketeers are back at the Tyson Events Center this weekend for a pair of games against the Lincoln Stars. That begins on Friday night at 7:05 pm.

