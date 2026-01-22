Weekend Preview: January 24

Published on January 22, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







he Lancers will travel to the Ice Box Saturday night to take on the Lincoln Stars for the fifth of eight meetings this season...

Lancers Trying To Find Their Offense: Since Christmas break, the Lancers are averaging just under two goals per game... In that time, Omaha has exceeded the three-goal mark just once (an OT win over Lincoln) and has been shut out twice... The Lancers are 6-1-0-0 this season when scoring four goals or more, and are 8-4-1-2 when scoring three goals or more...

Devin Shakar's Ability To Keep The Lancers In Striking Distance: Devin Shakar has recorded a .900 save percentage or better in 10 different games so far this season... That is the sixth most in the league... Shakar has a .907 save percentage against Lincoln this season, stopping 98 out of 108 Lincoln shots faced...

Lancers Set To Invade The Ice Box: The Lincoln Stars come into this week having recorded 1,145 total shots on goal; second only to the Sioux Falls Stampede... The Lancers are 29-14-2-0 all-time against the Stars in the month of January... The Lancers and Stars have gone to overtime in three of their last four meetings... All-time, the Lancers are 12-10 in overtime against Lincoln and 11-7 in shootouts... All-time in regular-season play, Lincoln has shut out Omaha 7 times... The Lancers, on the other hand, have shut out Lincoln 13 times... Lincoln has currently held the Lancers under 30 shots on goal in 13 straight games dating back to April 6, 2024... The Lancers are 70-43-8-6 against Lincoln in regular season play all-time when registering 30 or more shots on goal...

Lancers To Watch: Defenseman Ryder Reynolds has accounted for 3 of the Lancers' 9 goals this season, coming by way of d-men... The son of former Lincoln Star Derek Reynolds netted a stellar game-tying goal back in December against his dad's former club... Reynolds and the rest of the Lancers' d-men are just 4 goals away from equaling last season's total of 13 goals... Forward Adam Israilov has registered 15 points (8+7) so far this season... His last 12 points have come against Western Conference opponents, including 2 of those points recorded against Lincoln coming by way of 2 assists...

Lincoln Stars To Watch: For the first time this season, Alex Pelletier is currently on a multi-game pointless streak... The future Boston College Eagle was held off the scorer's sheet in back-to-back games last weekend against the Fargo Force and Sioux Falls Stampede... However, the second-leading scorer in the league has recorded 7 points (4+3) in the four meetings with the Lancers this season... Defenseman Nikolas Young has recorded 1 goal and 5 assists in 4 meetings against Omaha this season... The Clarkson commit could be a factor once again, playing a Lancer team that has given up 21 goals to opposing d-men, which is second-most in the league...







United States Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.