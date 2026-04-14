Lancers Sign Dodig to Tender Agreement

Published on April 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers announced Friday that they have signed Jimmy Dodig to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Dodig, 19, recorded 23 points (10+13) over 56 games with the Bismarck Bobcats in the 2025-26 North American Hockey League regular season. He is a 6-foot-6 defenseman who weighs 210 pounds and scored the second-most goals among Bismarck defensemen.

"I'm really honored and excited to sign with Omaha and for the opportunity to play in the USHL for my final year of juniors," Dodig said. "I'm looking forward to bringing a physical, shutdown presence to the team and helping in any way I can. I'd like to say a huge thank you to Bismarck for the development and memories this year."

Dodig is a 2006-born defenseman from Minneapolis. He is committed to play Division-I college hockey at Merrimack. Dodig played two games for Bismarck last season while also skating in four contests for Coquitlam Express of the British Columbia Hockey League. He spent the bulk of the 2024-25 season split between Cretin-Derham Hall High School and Team MAP South Hockey in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League. Dodig posted 27 points (4+23) in 28 games as one-of-two team captains with Cretin-Derham and recorded 15 points (5+10) in 21 games with MAP South.

Omaha previously tendered forward Matty Lynn in exchange for its first-round pick. The 2026 USHL Phase I Draft takes place May 4 with the Phase II Draft the following day. The Lancers have tendered 10 players in their history and Dodig and Lynn are the first two tenders by the team since 2018.

"Jimmy is a big piece of the puzzle for our team," Lancers head coach Ron Fogarty said. "He is a smart, shutdown defenseman who can also contribute offensively. Jimmy is a strong leader and will fit seamlessly into the culture we established this past season."

The Lancers open their 40th season in franchise history this September. Omaha's seven Clark Cups as postseason champions are the most by any USHL team and its five Anderson Cups as regular-season champions are tied with Green Bay for the most in the league. Stay tuned for a schedule release announcement this summer.







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