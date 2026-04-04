Omaha Falls in Home Finale

Published on April 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers overcame two different deficits but fell to the Sioux City Musketeers, 4-3, on Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Ashton Schultz scored twice to help Sioux City (30-29-3-2) lock up third place in the Western Conference ahead of the Clark Cup Playoffs next weekend. The Musketeers never trailed Friday night and swept the four-game head-to-head season series.

Brock Cheslock recorded his first multi-point game for Omaha (18-37-3-2) with a goal and an assist.

William Tomko wasted no time giving Sioux City the early lead, scoring just 27 seconds in on a wrist shot from the right-wing circle on the rush for his 24th goal of the season.

The Lancers stole the puck away a couple of times on clearing attempts and scored moments after the second steal. Cheslock broke up a pass around the base of the board in the far corner and dished it to Aaronson all alone in the slot. Aaronson received the puck between his legs but perfectly one-touched the puck for his 16th goal of the season, second-most on Omaha.

Schultz continued to haunt the Lancers this season as he scored at the 17:48 mark of the first to put the Musketeers up, 2-1, after 20 minutes. Kyle O'Leary dangled through the Omaha defense in the slot and found Schultz all alone at the base of the left-wing circle. Schultz scored for the fifth time in four games against the Lancers.

Cheslock scored the only goal of the second period to help Omaha tie the game again. Todd Kilpela ripped a shot from the right point and Cheslock got his stick on it in the right-wing circle for his second USHL goal with 1:39 to go in the middle frame.

Schultz struck again just 2:26 into the third period, this time on the power play. The Lancers were penalized three times in the period and five times in the game but the Musketeers did not strike on the man advantage until their fourth opportunity of the night.

Kyle O'Leary gave Sioux City its largest lead of the night when he tucked in a loose puck and scored far-post side just before the net came off its moorings at the 13:36 mark of the third. The call on the ice was initially no goal but changed upon video review.

It turned out to be the game-winning goal after the Lancers responded 31 seconds later. Jack Stanius one-timed a pass from Cam Caron atop the near circle with 5:53 remaining in the game. It marked the second straight game that Stanius scored and his 10th goal of the season.

The Lancers got a power play with 3:12 remaining in regulation and pulled Nils Maurins for the extra attacker but could not even the game up.

Omaha concludes the 2025-26 regular season Saturday night in Lincoln against the Stars. The puck drops at 6:05.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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