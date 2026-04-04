Stars Fall to Buccaneers Friday Night

Published on April 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars (28-28-4-1) fell at home to the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-2 on Friday night.

Lincoln thought they drew first blood, but after review it was revealed that KJ Sauer hit the post on the power-play, and the game would remain 0-0. The Buccaneers would strike twice in the final five minutes of the period on the power-play to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

Lincoln would officially find the net in the second period, with Alex Pelletier (Boston College) notching his 47th goal of the season. The goal moved Pelletier into second place in Lincoln Stars single-season goal-scoring history, passing Brandon Bochenski. The Buccaneers would respond quickly, notching two goals in under two minutes to take a 4-1 lead. The three-goal advantage would hold heading into the final 20 minutes of the game.

The Stars were unable to cut into the Des Moines lead, and fell 4-2 at the Ice Box.

The Stars close out the regular season on Saturday as they take on the Omaha Lancers. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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