Stars Fall to Buccaneers Friday Night
Published on April 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars (28-28-4-1) fell at home to the Des Moines Buccaneers 4-2 on Friday night.
Lincoln thought they drew first blood, but after review it was revealed that KJ Sauer hit the post on the power-play, and the game would remain 0-0. The Buccaneers would strike twice in the final five minutes of the period on the power-play to take a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
Lincoln would officially find the net in the second period, with Alex Pelletier (Boston College) notching his 47th goal of the season. The goal moved Pelletier into second place in Lincoln Stars single-season goal-scoring history, passing Brandon Bochenski. The Buccaneers would respond quickly, notching two goals in under two minutes to take a 4-1 lead. The three-goal advantage would hold heading into the final 20 minutes of the game.
The Stars were unable to cut into the Des Moines lead, and fell 4-2 at the Ice Box.
The Stars close out the regular season on Saturday as they take on the Omaha Lancers. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.
United States Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Finish Regular Season - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Saints Clinch First-Round Bye with Win over Jacks - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Early Struggles Hurt Jacks in the End. Fall, 5-1, in Dubuque - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Kazda Scores Twice as Steel Defeat U18s, 5-2 - Chicago Steel
- Omaha Falls in Home Finale - Omaha Lancers
- Stampede Win Weekend Opener - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Herd Earns 42nd Win of the Season in Dominant 8-1 Victory over Black Hawks - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Stars Fall to Buccaneers Friday Night - Lincoln Stars
- Force Strike Six Times in Second Period, Defeat Storm, 8-1, on Friday Night - Tri-City Storm
- Storm Begin Two-Game Series at Fargo on Friday Night - Tri-City Storm
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Open Series - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.