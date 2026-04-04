Stampede Win Weekend Opener

Published on April 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Sioux Falls Stampede led from the mid-first period en route to an 8-1 win against the Waterloo Black Hawks Friday at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Hawks were unable to gain much offensive traction, particularly five-on-five. Stampede goaltender Linards Feldbergs needed just 11 saves for the victory, and Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 43-12.

The Stampede killed a pair of Waterloo power plays, then struck for the game's first goal at 9:53. Thomas Zocco came off the left boards, all the way across the high slot, and to the right dot before putting his shot over Dane Callaway's left shoulder.

Then Sioux Falls capitalized during a five-on-three power play at 13:22; Logan Renkowski blasted in his 42nd goal of the season just moments before the first Black Hawks penalty would have ended.

However, Waterloo drew back a goal with a late power play score from Cullen Emery. Hayden Russell dug the puck out of the right corner, then moved in parallel to the goal line before flipping the puck to Emery on the opposite edge of the crease. Feldbergs could not move across quickly enough to deny the attempt 1:13 before intermission.

The Stampede scored the only two goals of the second period. JJ Monteiro was set up for the first of them from between the hashmarks on a feed from Zocco at 13:13. Then during a power play, Brent Solomon's try from the right point changed directions a couple of times and went in off a Waterloo defender at 17:20.

Sioux Falls doubled their offensive production in the third period, starting with Thomas Holtby's goal at 5:42, scoring two-on-one after gaining possession near his own blue line.

The Stampede added a pair of goals separated by less than a minute, starting at 12:14. Joseph McGraw flipped in a rebound, then Renkowski sent a one-timer between the pipes at 12:56. Ethan Sung added the last goal with 3:05 left, capitalizing on a putback from the left circle.

The Hawks and Stampede close the season Saturday at 6:05 in a South Dakota rematch.

Waterloo 1 0 0 - 1

Sioux Falls 2 2 4 - 8

1st Period-1, Sioux Falls, Zocco 22 (Bongo), 9:53. 2, Sioux Falls, Renkowski 42 (Öhman, Solomon), 13:22 (PP). 3, Waterloo, Emery 13 (Russell), 18:47 (PP). Penalties-Soller Sf (cross checking), 4:36; Brauti Sf (holding), 7:35; Deanovich Wat (tripping), 11:36; Callaway Wat (roughing), 12:08; McGraw Sf (hooking), 18:31.

2nd Period-4, Sioux Falls, Monteiro 16 (Zocco), 13:14. 5, Sioux Falls, Solomon 24 (Zocco, Macrina), 17:20 (PP). Penalties-Laliberte Wat (roughing), 6:24; Zocco Sf (roughing), 6:24; Deanovich Wat (checking from behind), 15:29; McGraw Sf (tripping), 17:30.

3rd Period-6, Sioux Falls, Holtby 7 5:42. 7, Sioux Falls, McGraw 12 (Macrina, Weil), 12:14. 8, Sioux Falls, Renkowski 43 (Soller, Mannausau), 12:56. 9, Sioux Falls, Sung 1 (Bongo), 16:55. Penalties-Timm Wat (roughing dbl minor, 10-minute misconduct), 8:52; Brauti Sf (roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 8:52.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 5-4-3-12. Sioux Falls 18-12-13-43.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 4; Sioux Falls 2 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Callaway 7-13-1-1 (41 shots-34 saves); Crudale 8-8-2-0 (2 shots-1 saves). Sioux Falls, Feldbergs 35-12-2-0 (12 shots-11 saves).

A-4,512







United States Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026

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