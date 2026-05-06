Hawks Reveal Deal Details

Published on May 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Amidst the annual United States Hockey League Draft, the Waterloo Black Hawks shared information Tuesday afternoon about several trades which have been completed as the team reconstructs a new roster for the coming season.

A few deals took partial effect during the 2025/26 schedule and are now completed with the arrival or departure of the noted players. The Black Hawks have added Ryan Poirier and Ryder Shea, previously of the Sioux City Musketeers, and Jack Kultgen of the Green Bay Gamblers. Meanwhile, Travis Lefere (Dubuque Fighting Saints), Owen DeGraff (Sioux City), Rio Treharne (Madison Capitols), and Jakeb Lynch (Sioux Falls Stampede) will be playing in new cities next season.

Poirier was the USHL's Scholar-Athlete of the Year. He completed his high school academics with a 4.25 GPA while taking online classes. The New Hampshire native will turn 18 in September and is committed to Harvard. Poirier played in 51 games for the Musketeers, notching four goals and six assists with a +4 plus/minus differential. His first USHL goal was the go-ahead score and game-winner during a 6-3 comeback victory versus Waterloo on November 1st.

For much of the season, Shea was Poirier's teammate after Sioux City acquired him from Alberni Valley of the British Columbia Hockey League. Against USHL competition, Shea was 14-7-0 in 25 regular season games. The future Maine Black Bear had a 3.83 goals against average behind Sioux City's offensively-oriented squad. Shea made a season-high 51 saves during the Musketeers' 5-4 loss to the Sioux Falls Stampede January 16th.

Kultgen is a contender for the 2026 National Hockey League draft following his first full season in the USHL. Last month, he was ranked 191st among eligible North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 215-pound defenseman from Shakopee, Minnesota, produced a goal and seven assists for Green Bay in 51 contests. He was also +5. In 2024/25, Kultgen appeared in five Gamblers games as an affiliate.

Several draft picks were also components of these trades. That includes the #1 overall choice in Phase II, which Waterloo dealt to Fargo for a first round pick from the Force, as well as future considerations.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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