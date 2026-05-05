Muskegon Lumberjacks 2026 Phase II Draft Recap

Published on May 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Day two of the 2026 USHL Draft featured Phase II, where teams selected from the full pool of players eligible for junior hockey. The Muskegon Lumberjacks added 14 high-end players to the organization, making a statement with each pick. The 2026 draft class adds a blend of skill, size, and international talent, further strengthening the Lumberjacks' pipeline for the seasons ahead.

Round 1, #9 - Felix Färhammer

For the second straight year, the Lumberjacks used their first-round pick on an NHL-drafted Swedish skater. Felix Färhammer, a 2025 selection of the New York Rangers, brings an offensive-minded game from the blue line. With strong puck skills and a responsible two-way presence, he projects as a dynamic contributor.

"It's so amazing to be drafted by the Lumberjacks," said Färhammer. "I've heard great things about the organization, and it will be fun and exciting to come over next year."

Round 1, #14 - Will Distad

With the 14th overall pick, Muskegon selected defenseman Will Distad, a future Minnesota State (Mankato) Maverick. Known for his elite skating ability, Distad excels in transition and projects as a high-end defenseman at the USHL level.

"It's a complete honor," said Distad. "Growing up in Minnesota, you dream of playing in the USHL for a historic program that wants to win. Muskegon fits that mold perfectly."

Round 1, #19 - Tomáš Chrenko

The Lumberjacks continued their strong Slovak pipeline by selecting Tomas Chrenko. A projected early-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Chrenko arrives with a championship pedigree after winning the Slovakian National Championship with HK Nitra alongside former Lumberjacks.

"I'm very excited for next year and thankful for the opportunity," Chrenko said.

Round 4, #53 - Axel Bisbee

Opening the fourth round, Muskegon added 6'4 defenseman Axel Bisbee from The Blake School (MN). Combining size with mobility, Bisbee recorded 32 points (14g, 18a) in 27 games and is known for his strong first pass.

Round 4, #60 - Nico Ciardiello

With their second fourth-round selection, the Lumberjacks picked Nico Ciardiello from Avon Old Farms. A natural goal scorer with a quick release, Ciardiello totaled 70 points (32g, 38a) across USHS-Prep and 18U AAA play.

Round 5, #75 - Maxim Šimko

Returning to Slovakia, Muskegon selected Maxim Šimko from HK Nitra. A smart, speedy forward, Šimko uses his hockey IQ to create offensive opportunities and consistently puts himself in good positions.

Round 6, #88 - Strider Carhart

The first of three sixth-round picks, Strider Carhart (Sea Girt, NJ) posted 85 points (27g, 58a) in 71 games with the New Jersey Rockets 16U AAA team, showcasing strong playmaking ability.

Round 6, #94 - Oscar Westman

Muskegon added size in net with Swedish goaltender Oscar Westman. Standing 6'4, Westman combines athleticism with reach and recorded 12 wins in the U20 Nationell with Brynäs IF.

Round 6, #97 - Jakub Šimončič

Another Slovak addition, Jakub Šimončič, brings North American experience after time with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Knights. He tallied 20 points in 25 U20 games with HK Nitra, highlighting his playmaking skill.

Round 9, #143 - Zach Shirkey

The Lumberjacks returned to HoneyBaked with the selection of defenseman Zach Shirkey. A team captain at the 16U AAA level, Shirkey recorded 26 points (3g, 23a) in 53 games and is known for his work ethic.

Round 10, #158 - Brayden White

From the Williston Northampton School, Brayden White posted 29 points (12g, 17a) in 24 games, bringing offensive upside to Muskegon's forward group.

Round 11, #173 - Reed Brown

Tempe, AZ native Reed Brown joins Muskegon after a season with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks, where he recorded 29 points in 62 games.

Round 12, #188 - Jackson Nakfoor

Another HoneyBaked product, Jackson Nakfoor, brings a physical edge and offensive production, totaling 63 points in 51 games at the 16U AAA level.

Round 13, #203 - Solomon Wolf

With their final Phase II selection, the Lumberjacks added defenseman Solomon Wolf from Ridley College. At 6'5, 194 pounds, the right-shot blueliner provides size, balance, and a strong defensive presence.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 5, 2026

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