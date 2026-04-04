Saints Clinch First-Round Bye with Win over Jacks
Published on April 3, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release
Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (39-18-4-0, 82 pts) skated to a 5-1 win over the Muskegon Lumberjacks (36-23-1-1, 74 pts) on Friday night, clinching a first-round bye and the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Michael Barron made Saints history in the first period of Friday's win, setting up Caden Dabrowski's 14th goal of the season. The assist was Barron's 145th career point, moving him into second place all-time on the Saints' Tier-I scoring list. He surpassed Shane Sooth with the assist on the game-winning goal in Friday's win.
Dabrowski's tally gave Dubuque a 2-0 lead after Masun Fleece scored his 25th goal on the power play just 1:40 before. Fleece extended a career-long point streak to 13 games with his second goal in as many games since returning after an eight-game absence.
Following Dabrowski's goal, the Jacks struck back with a 4-on-4 goal at 11:18 of the first period. Early in the second, the Saints added to their lead.
Colin Frank became the sixth all-time point scorer in Saints history with a power-play goal just 46 seconds into the second period. His 109th career point was his 32nd goal of the season to lead the team and extend the lead to two.
Lincoln Krizizke added to the lead at 8:59 with his sixth goal of the season on a wrist shot in transition to extend the lead to 4-1.
Vojtěch Hambálek made 27 saves on 28 shots in his 28th win of the season, the third-most in the USHL. Hambálek helped Dubuque to a perfect night on four penalty-kill chances.
Late in the third, Barron added an empty netter for Dubuque to take the 5-1 win. Eetu Orpana assisted three times in the win, while Barron and Dabrowski each had a pair of points.
The Saints clinched a first-round bye as a top-two seed in the East for the third-consecutive season and have the opportunity in Saturday's regular-season finale to reach 40 wins for the third-straight season.
United States Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2026
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Finish Regular Season - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Saints Clinch First-Round Bye with Win over Jacks - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Early Struggles Hurt Jacks in the End. Fall, 5-1, in Dubuque - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Kazda Scores Twice as Steel Defeat U18s, 5-2 - Chicago Steel
- Omaha Falls in Home Finale - Omaha Lancers
- Stampede Win Weekend Opener - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Herd Earns 42nd Win of the Season in Dominant 8-1 Victory over Black Hawks - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Stars Fall to Buccaneers Friday Night - Lincoln Stars
- Force Strike Six Times in Second Period, Defeat Storm, 8-1, on Friday Night - Tri-City Storm
- Storm Begin Two-Game Series at Fargo on Friday Night - Tri-City Storm
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Open Series - Dubuque Fighting Saints
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dubuque Fighting Saints Stories
- Saints Wrap up Regular Season with 40th Win
- Saints Wrap up Regular Season with 40th Win
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Finish Regular Season
- Saints Clinch First-Round Bye with Win over Jacks
- Fighting Five: Saints Host Lumberjacks to Open Series