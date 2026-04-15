Former Lancer McDonald Makes NHL Debut

Published on April 15, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Former Omaha Lancer Hunter McDonald skated in his first NHL game Tuesday night and picked up an assist in the Philadelphia Flyers' 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

McDonald earned the game's third star by recording an assist on the Flyers' second goal of the night. His teammate and fellow former Lancer, Alex Bump, scored Philadelphia's final goal.

The Fairport, NY, native skated in 69 games for the Lancers from 2020-22. McDonald recorded 15 points (5+10) overall and helped Omaha earn the second seed in the 2021 Clark Cup Playoffs.

McDonald is the fourth different former Lancer to make his NHL debut this season and the 52nd all-time. For a full list of former Lancers to appear in an NHL game, please visit lancers.com/sports/2022/8/19/nhl-alumni.aspx.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 15, 2026

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