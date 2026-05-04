Morgan Commits to Army

Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Omaha Lancers forward Tanner Morgan has announced his commitment to play college hockey at Army, a Division-I Atlantic Hockey America conference team.

Morgan, 19, just finished his second season with the Lancers and skated in all but three games this past campaign. In 59 contests he recorded 31 points (9+22) after previously recording 14 points (9+5) in 51 games in 2024-25. The Madison, Ala. native ended the 2025-26 season on a nine-game point streak with 11 points (3+8) in that span. Earlier in the season, Morgan scored three goals in a four-game span Nov. 29-Dec. 10.

"I'm extremely excited about joining Army for the 2027-28 season," Morgan said. "I was skeptical at first about the school and its unique experience, until I got to campus and my tour was surreal. Any questions or concerns I had were answered and eased. They have a great coaching staff and I am extremely excited to work with them. None of this would be possible without my parents and family. They have done everything they could possibly do to help me pursue my passion. As for mentors and coaches, I owe quite a bit of my success to Coach (Ron) Fogarty. He has consistently had my best interest as a player and a person. I want to thank the entire coaching staff as a whole for their commitment to helping us get better every day and advocating for us when it comes to talking with these colleges."

Army hockey has existed since 1903, tying for the sixth-oldest college hockey program in the nation. Morgan will join a roster that includes former Lancer Vincent Salice.

"Our staff shares in Tanner's excitement with his commitment," Fogarty said. "His game became more complete this past season. He has emerged as a leader and a core piece for our upcoming season."

The Lancers will open up their 40th season this September. Stay tuned later this summer for a schedule announcement. Season tickets can be purchased now by emailing tickets@lancers.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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