Gamblers Tender Logan Cotter

Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers have signed defenseman Logan Cotter to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 United States Hockey League (USHL) season.

Cotter, 15, hails from Marlborough, Mass. and split the 2025-26 season between the East Coast Militia 15-only club and St. Mark's School varsity team. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound left-shot defender tallied 10 goals and 33 points in 24 fall games. He added another five goals and 22 points in 30 games during his first season playing prep hockey at St. Mark's, helping the Lions advance to the Elite 8 Championship in March.

"We're excited to have Logan with us in Green Bay," Head Coach and General Manager Patrick McCadden said. "He's an elite skater with the vision and drive to defend hard and contribute offensively. He is the first defenseman tendered by the Gamblers in nearly 15 years, and we are confident that he will be able to help us win games and build on the positive progress we made this season."

Cotter, who does not turn 16 until mid-August, joins forward and Michigan native Ben Slavick as the team's second Phase I tender signing this spring as two of the top 2010-born players in the United States.

"I am thrilled to be a Green Bay Gambler and commit to playing in the USHL," said Cotter. "I feel like it's a great fit for my development and how I want to play. I'm so excited to work with Coach McCadden, the staff, and can't wait to get started."

Cotter is only the second defenseman signed to a USHL tender by the Gamblers. He joins former University of Wisconsin standout Jake Linhart, who signed with Green Bay in 2012.

"Logan is a complete defenseman who had a strong (USA Hockey) national camp showing a year ago in July," said Kirk Luedeke, Gamblers Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting. "His dynamic feet, hockey sense and strong stick both on offense and defense make him a consistent two-way presence on the ice. He is a fierce competitor whose rugged playing style suits our organization well."







United States Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

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