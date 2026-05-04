Green Bay Gamblers Sign Logan Cotter to Tender Agreement

Published on May 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers have signed Logan Cotter to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Cotter split this season between St. Mark's School and the East Coast Militia 15U AAA. The 5'11," 165-pound defenseman and Boston native had five goals and 17 assists at St. Mark's school, while recording 10 goals and 23 assists in 24 games for the Militia, leading defensemen in scoring. He had five goals and 25 assists in 30 games for the South Shore Kings 14U AAA last year.

"We could not be happier to bring Logan to Green Bay, said Green Bay Head Coach and General Manager Pat McCadden. "His skating, smarts, and competitiveness make him a natural fit for our group, and we're eager to get going."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signings this year, the Gamblers have forfeited their first and second-round picks in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"I am honored to be a part of the Green Bay Gamblers organization," said Cotter. "I feel that my style of play and my values align with theirs, and I could not be more excited for the opportunity to play in the USHL for them."







United States Hockey League Stories from May 4, 2026

Green Bay Gamblers Sign Logan Cotter to Tender Agreement - Green Bay Gamblers

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