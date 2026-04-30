Green Bay Gamblers Sign Ben Slavick to Tender Agreement

Published on April 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Green Bay Gamblers News Release







The Green Bay Gamblers have signed Ben Slavick, a 6'1", 157-pound forward from Little Caesars 15U AAA to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Slavick tied for second on his team in scoring with 41 points and led with 23 assists in only 21 games this season. Additionally, the Michigan native had two goals and three assists in three playoff games. Last year, Slavick had 40 goals and 64 assists in 66 games for Little Caesars AAA, including 13 games in the Michigan Amateur Hockey Association. His older brother, Joey, went 17-9-2-0 in net for the Gamblers this season after playing the previous two years with the NTDP.

"We are pleased to welcome Ben to the Green Bay Gamblers organization," said Gamblers Head Coach and General Manager Pat McCadden. "He is a player who will be a strong power forward who can provide offense in a lot of different ways. We couldn't be more excited to have him on board, and I'm eager to get started with him as he makes the jump to the USHL with us."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Gamblers forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"It is an honor to join the Green Bay Gamblers and take the opportunity to play in the USHL next season alongside my brother, Joey," said Ben. "I am grateful to everyone who has helped me along the way and look forward to continuing my development here."

Slavick is the twelfth player to sign a USHL Phase I tender agreement this season. Previously signed tenders include: Dominik Bednar (Sioux City Musketeers), Zaac Charbonneau (Muskegon Lumberjacks), Dominik Stefan Domonkos (Tri-City Storm), Liam Fournier (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Blake Wilichoski (Cedar Rapids RoughRiders), Chris Pinko (Des Moines Buccaneers), Matty Lynn (Omaha Lancers), Quinn Kaiser (Madison Capitols), Dylan Delgado (Sioux Falls Stampede), Austin Hall (Youngstown Phantoms), and Aiden Ali (Madison Capitols).







United States Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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