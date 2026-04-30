Forward Camden Alemond Tendered by the Musketeers

Published on April 30, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - Today Sioux City Musketeers announced that they have signed forward Camden Alemond to a USHL Phase II Tender.

Alemond just finished his first season with the Bismarck Bobcats in the North American Hockey League. In 53 games he scored 51 points that included 16 goals and 35 assists. In January, Alemond was selected to the NAHL Top Prospects game.

"Camden is a player the Musketeers fans will be excited to watch play at the Tyson Event Center" said Musketeers General Manager, Sean Clark. "He's a competitive and skilled forward that can drive offense while providing energy to the game. He's a blue collar type player with skill and poise with the puck."

A St. Louis native, the 5'10, 183 pound right handed shot played for the St. Louis Blues AAA teams the three previous years before joining Bismarck. In 2024-25 Alemond appeared in 70 total games for the AAA Blues U16 team and compiled 79 total points through 39 goals and 40 assists.

"I'm excited to bring my game to the next level with the Musketeers" said Alemond. "It's a great opportunity for me to grow my game and show them what kind of player I am. I am a gritty skilled forward and I'm looking forward to getting start in Sioux City."

The USHL Phase II Tender is a new wrinkle added into the USHL draft process. In the past teams could tender a player for the Phase I which the Musketeers have for the 2026 draft. Unlike the Phase I tender process however a team does not lose their first round draft pick when signing a Phase II tender. Teams that do not add a phase II tender will receive a compensation pick at the back end of the 1st round of that years phase II draft.

The USHL drafts are scheduled for next week. Phase I begins on Monday and Phase II starts on Tuesday.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 30, 2026

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