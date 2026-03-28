Win World Cup Tickets
Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Sioux City Musketeers News Release
Want to see Lionel Messi in what could be his final World Cup? Well you have the chance to see one of the greatest soccer players of this generation just by coming to the Musketeers game on Friday, March 27th at 7:05 pm.
We're giving away (2) Tickets to the World Cup Pool play game between Messi and Argentina versus Algeria. This game takes place in Kansas City, at GEHA Stadium on June 16th at 8:00 pm. These tickets are being given away via Hamilton Touchless.
You can sign up to potentially win these tickets via two different ways that night.
Sign up physically: Sign up at our Fan Services table at the top of section 106 by providing your name, phone number and email address. We will call a couple of winners via this method during the game.
Sign up Via your Phoen: At the game there will be QR Codes for you to scan. Scan the code, and fill out the information, you'll then be presented with a digital scratch ticket. Scratch it off to see if you're a finalist for the tickets.
Get your tickets for the Musketeers game today, and you may be going to see Lionel Messi in a world cup game very soon!
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