Tri-City Opens Two-Game Set with Green Bay on Pucks N' Paws Night at Viaero Center
Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm open a two-game home series with the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.
Tonight is Pucks n' Paws Night sponsored by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers. Fans are free to bring their dogs to the game.
Kids tickets are also $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.
Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.
The contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.
Tri-City (25-26-6, 56 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)
Clark Cup Playoffs: The Storm clinched their eighth straight berth to the Clark Cup Playoffs on Friday, March 6. With five games to play in the regular season, Tri-City is poised to finish as either the third, fourth, fifth, or sixth seed in the Western Conference. The Storm will compete in a best-of-three Western Conference first round series the weekend of April 10-12. Tri-City would host all games in this series should they finish as the third or fourth seed. The Storm would travel should they finish at fifth or sixth place in the standings.
Previously:
Swept by Cedar Rapids in two-game home series last weekend...dropped 3-1 game Friday, 3-2 game Saturday
Saturday: Brecken Smith (PP), Evan Sofikitis scored Tri-City goals
Saturday: goaltender Michal Pradel stopped 31 of 34 Cedar Rapids shots
Team Notes:
Lost season-high eight straight games
Have not lost eight consecutive games since dropping nine in a row between March 24-April 15, 2018
Starting last of six three-in-three's of season tonight (host Green Bay tomorrow, visit Sioux City on Sunday)
First time below .500 mark since Saturday, January 17
Last time scoring four or more goals in one game: Saturday, February 21 vs. NTDP (6-0 win)
Tonight's matchup is the seventh of eight consecutive home games, the longest such stretch of the year...next road game is Sunday at Sioux City
Eight shorthanded goals this season are third among USHL teams
Penalty kill (85.1%) ranks first in USHL
Power play is three-for-ten (30.0%) over the past four games
Player Notes:
Bode Laylin: 35 points this season tie for eighth among USHL defenseman...ten goals tie for third among USHL blue liners...five power play goals tie for third among league defenseman
Michal Pradel: four shutouts tie for first among USHL goaltenders....916 save percentage ties for third...961 saves place fifth...2.58 goals against average ranks eighth
Owen Nelson: logged .931 save percentage over his last eight starts (257 saves on 276 shots)
Cam Springer: five shorthanded points this season place second among USHL players
Oliver Ozogany: 95 shots this season rank fifth among USHL rookies
Carson Pilgrim (17-21-38) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (10-25-35) follows
Green Bay (34-18-6, 74 pts, 4th place Eastern Conf.)
Clinched berth to Clark Cup Playoffs
Lost six of past seven games
Played three-in-three last weekend...dropped 4-3 game Friday at Dubuque, lost 4-2 game Saturday at Dubuque, beat Chicago 8-5 Sunday on road
Sunday: Gavin Katz (3), Zach Wooten (2), Elliot Gulley, Cruz Martin, David Rozsival scored goals
Sunday: Netminder Joey Slavick stopped 27 of 32 Steel shots
Zach Wooten (34-24-58) leads team in scoring...Gavin Katz (28-25-53) follows
Season series: This weekend's pair of matchups are the only scheduled regular season meetings between Tri-City and Green Bay during 2025-2026.
The teams last met on Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30, 2024 in Green Bay. Tri-City swept the two-game set, winning Friday by a 6-4 margin and Saturday by a score of 5-2.
United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026
- Tri-City Opens Two-Game Set with Green Bay on Pucks N' Paws Night at Viaero Center - Tri-City Storm
- Fighting Five: Saints Visit Force to Open Final Road Trip - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Markonidis Scores Overtime Winner, Lancers Beat Stampede - Omaha Lancers
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Other Recent Tri-City Storm Stories
- Tri-City Opens Two-Game Set with Green Bay on Pucks N' Paws Night at Viaero Center
- Storm to Close Regular Season Home Schedule with Exciting Promotional Nights Friday and Saturday
- Tri-City Forward Paul Bloomer Commits to Alaska Anchorage
- Tri-City Comeback Attempt Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Cedar Rapids on Saturday
- Storm and RoughRiders End Weekend Set Saturday in Kearney