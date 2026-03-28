Jacks' Comeback Effort Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to NTDP Under-18 Team

Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Friday night kicked off the final homestand of the regular season for the Muskegon Lumberjacks (36-22-0-1, 73 pts.), who took to the ice at Trinity Health Arena against the USA Hockey NTDP Under-18 Team (15-39-3-2, 35 pts.). Despite a strong effort to come back in the final stages, the Jacks fell to the 18's 5-3.

Both teams scored within the first five minutes of the game, starting with the Under-18 Team on their first shot of the game just 64 seconds in. A defensive zone breakdown by the Lumberjacks saw Logan Stuart cause a turnover in the middle of the slot. Stuart got the puck to the far side, and Victor Plante, who slid a cross-slot pass to the near side, and Jamie Glance for an easy shot at the nearly empty net.

A few moments later, Adam Belusko (Kosice, SVK) tied the game with a long shot from the blue line. Chuck Blanchard (West Hartford, CT) slid the puck ahead to Ty Bergeron (Flat Rock, MI) on his way to the offensive zone. Bergeron crossed the NTDP blue line and hit the brakes at the top of the near side circle before firing a pass to Belusko following the play. Belusko caught the pass and fired a shot to the back of the net for his 6th goal of the season.

In the second period, only the NTDP scored. Brayden Willis found the back of the net for the 12th time this season on an odd-man rush up the ice. Nolan Fitzhenry took the puck away from a Lumberjack on the near side wall of his own zone. Fitzhenry slid a pass ahead to Carter Meyer, who carried the puck into the Muskegon end before sending a pass across the slot to Brayden Willis for another easy shot back to the near side of the Jacks' goal.

Sammy Nelson gave the NTDP a 3-1 lead 3:29 into the third period with his first goal of the game. Again, a defensive zone breakdown led to Willis sending the puck to the low slot from behind the goal, then re-found the puck in the near corner, where he fired a shot. The initial save was made, but Nelson found the rebound on the far side and tapped it across the goal line for his 8th goal of the year.

Starting to mount a comeback, the Jacks struck to bring the game back to within a single goal with 5:05 left to play in regulation. Niles Benson (Tampa, FL) held possession on the near side and fired a shot along the goal line. Although his initial attempt didn't reach the goal, he picked up the puck and carried it behind the net to the far side, where he turned and ripped a shot to the top corner.

Nelson added an empty net goal to regain the NTDP's 2-goal lead, but the Lumberjacks had another response. This time, with the net empty and on a McKenzie Price Power Play, Belusko fired a pass from the near side of the blue line to Bergeron parked at the back post. The duo connected to make the score 4-3 with 56 seconds left to play.

The Jacks pulled their goalie again, and the NTDP scored again. This time, rather than shooting for the hat trick, Nelson centered a pass to Casey Mutryn at the center ice logo in an unselfish play to ensure the game was put to bed.

Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (28-13-0-0) earned the loss on his record despite a strong performance and 28 saves on 31 shots against. Brady Knowling (7-5-0-1) was lights out with 43 saves on 46 shots in the winning effort.

The teams close the weekend series as the Jacks celebrate their final home game of the regular season on Saturday Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. as part of Fan Appreciation Night. Get tickets at muskegonlumberjacks.com or by calling 231-799-7000.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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