One Goal at a Time

Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Waterloo Black Hawks opened the final home weekend of the 2025/26 season with a 6-4 win against the Omaha Lancers at Young Arena.

Toby Carlson and Atte Vikla each had a goal and two assists, while Dylan Nolan scored twice. It was Waterloo's highest-scoring performance since a 7-3 win against the Lancers on January 10th.

After being held without a shot on goal until the middle stages of the opening frame Friday, the Hawks produced the only goal of the period. During a power play, Vikla slung the puck toward the net; it changed directions a couple of times before being pushed in by Carlson at 12:58.

The second period featured more power play scoring with momentum swings each way. The Lancers struck twice in the first four minutes to take the lead. Reese Lantz flipped in a power play goal at 1:49 after a pileup in the blue paint. Then a neutral zone turnover provided the chance for Ryan Aaronson to put Omaha ahead, scoring on a wrister to cap a two-on-none rush at 3:39.

Then Nolan notched the first of two Hawks goals in a 21-second span at 6:08. Zipping into the offensive zone, he gave a head fake to the left and went to the right before sending a low shot past Nils Maurins to the stick side. On the next shift, Vikla beat Maurins inside the opposite post on a bid from the top of the left circle as the netminder was regaining his footing following a tangle in the netmouth.

Tanner Morgan scored from close range for Omaha during a five-minute power play at 10:18, redirecting a sharp-angled pass up and in. The Lancers were turned away on the rest of the advantage, and Waterloo struck for a go-ahead power play goal at 18:15. Nolan bagged his second of the game, targeting his shot low to the glove side from the left circle hashmark.

Omaha tied the game one last time a 5:56 of the third. Todd Kilpela capitalized after receiving a cross-ice pass from Adam Israilov.

Cullen Emery scored Waterloo's last go-ahead goal, producing the eventual game-winner at 7:43. Hayden Russell's shot from the right dot landed behind Maurins, and Emery arrived in time to poke the puck across the goal line.

The Lancers sent an extra attacker onto the ice in the final three minutes, and Salvatore Viviano gave the Hawks a multigoal lead with 1:30 remaining. Viviano found the empty net moments after Emery won a defensive zone faceoff, and Avery Laliberte fired the puck around the wall and into the neutral zone.

Omaha outshot Waterloo 29-25. Dane Callaway made 25 saves for the win.

The Hawks' home finale is Saturday at against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. The 6:35 p.m. game is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Next Generation Wireless. Fans in attendance will be able to claim a copy of the 2025/26 team photo, among other giveaways throughout the night. For tickets, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Omaha 0 3 1 - 4

Waterloo 1 3 2 - 6

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Carlson 9 (Vikla, Schneider), 12:52 (PP). Penalties-Reynolds Oma (holding), 11:14; Callaway Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 20:00.

2nd Period-2, Omaha, Lantz 3 (Caron, Spencer), 1:49 (PP). 3, Omaha, Aaronson 15 (Reynolds), 3:39. 4, Waterloo, Nolan 10 (Schneider), 6:08. 5, Waterloo, Vikla 6 (Carlson, Roed), 6:29. 6, Omaha, Morgan 9 (Prima, Kim), 10:18 (PP). 7, Waterloo, Nolan 11 (Carlson, Vikla), 18:15 (PP). Penalties-Davis Wat (major-boarding, game misconduct-boarding), 8:05; Prima Oma (tripping), 16:40.

3rd Period-8, Omaha, Kilpela 1 (Israilov, Morgan), 5:56. 9, Waterloo, Emery 12 (Russell, Rieber), 7:43. 10, Waterloo, Viviano 16 (Laliberte, Emery), 18:30 (EN). Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Omaha 8-12-9-29. Waterloo 4-10-11-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Omaha 2 / 3; Waterloo 2 / 2.

Goalies-Omaha, Roberts Maurins 9-17-2-2 (24 shots-19 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 7-11-1-1 (29 shots-25 saves).

A-2,531







United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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