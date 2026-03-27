Tri-City's Smith Among Finalists for USHL's the Gaudreau Award

Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm forward Brecken Smith is one of 16 finalists for The Gaudreau Award, an annual honor distributed by the United States Hockey League (USHL).

Recipients of The Gaudreau Award best embody the traits and attributes of Matthew (Omaha Lancers, 2011-13) and Johnny Gaudreau (Dubuque Fighting Saints, 2010-2011), which include excellence in hockey, spirit of the game, care, and responsibility.

The award was introduced to honor the brothers' legacy and build upon numerous tributes for the family. Matthew and Johnny lost their lives in a tragic accident during the summer of 2024.

While Smith is third on Tri-City's roster in goals (14), points (31), and points per game (0.54), the Ferris State commit has also made an impact this season off the ice.

Smith has been an integral contributor to Tri-City's team culture. He genuinely attempts to be friendly toward and build relationships with every player on the team. When a new player joins the team, Smith goes out of his way to introduce himself, spend time with them, and get to know them. He makes sure the new player is included in team activities such as going out for lunch.

Off the ice, Smith has volunteered his time by attending multiple events at the Kearney Area Children's Museum. He also skates with teams from the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association about twice per month.

In the summer, Smith runs an eight-week hockey camp in his hometown of Jackson, Michigan where players in 8U, 10U, and 12U divisions skate two times per week. Brecken does the camp to give youth the opportunity to play hockey in Jackson during the summer months.

The Gaudreau Award will be presented to the winning finalist at a later date.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.