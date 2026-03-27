Finalists Announced for the Gaudreau Award

Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Last season, the United States Hockey League (USHL) introduced The Gaudreau Award to honor the brothers' legacy and build upon touching tributes and memorials across the hockey world that have shown unified support for the Gaudreau family.

The award was established to recognize the player who best embodies the traits and attributes of Matthew, who spent two seasons in Omaha from 2011-13, and Johnny, who spent the 2010-11 season with Dubuque. Those traits include excellence on the ice, spirit of the game, care, and responsibility.

"They were not only exceptional players and teammates but, most importantly, extraordinary people," said USHL President and Commissioner Glenn Hefferan of the Gaudreau brothers. "Their love for the game was only surpassed by their love for their families. As devoted husbands to Meredith and Madeline and loving fathers to their beautiful children, they led with the same integrity, passion, and humility they brought to the rink. This award was created to honor their legacy and to serve as a shining example of excellence, character, and heart both on and off the ice."

The Gaudreau Award will be presented during the last weekend of the regular season. Each team collaborated to submit a nomination. Members of the media and the Gaudreau family were involved in the final selection.

Nick Romeo, F, Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

Romeo exemplifies skill and passion for hockey; every day he arrives at the rink with a smile and a personalized handshake for each of his teammates. The Cedar Rapids forward and alternate captain has helped lead the team offensively with 27 goals and 25 assists in 58 games. As a veteran in his fourth year in the USHL, Romeo shows up early, stays late, and pushes the pace in practice. The New Hampshire commit isn't afraid to speak up, often vocal on the bench with his teammates through the highs and lows.

Romeo is heavily involved in the Cedar Rapids community. Whether he's officiating local hockey games, leading a team initiative to deliver cookies to the local police and fire department, or going above and beyond with team events through Meals on Wheels and Toys for Tots, Romeo's values are on display every day. As the oldest of three boys, he understands the importance of setting a good example. He's the same way at his billet house, where he ensures he does the little things, like shoveling the driveway and taking out the trash, to treat his home away from home with the utmost respect.

Cole Tuminaro, D, Chicago Steel

Tuminaro returned to the USHL after playing only one game last season before sustaining an injury. His return to game action with 15 points in 51 games from the blue line is indicative of his genuine love for the game and commitment to continuous improvement. The Cornell commit is a dependable, two-way defensive force with a penchant for speaking with clarity and purpose when it matters most. In the gym, he is among the Steel's most advanced and knowledgeable players, elevating those around him and empowering them to develop independently.

As an Illinois native, Tuminaro prioritizes spending time with his family and makes the 90-minute drive on off days to visit them. That same love extends to his billet family, whom he treats with the same genuine care and enthusiasm he brings with him every day. He readily volunteers for team service opportunities and fan-focused initiatives, serving as a model representative for Chicago.

Blake Zielinski, F, Des Moines Buccaneers

Using his elite skill, competitiveness, and creativity, Zielinski has paced the Buccaneers with 31 goals and 35 assists in 49 games, helping them into a playoff spot for the first time since 2023. After signing a tender agreement last season, Zielinski returned to Des Moines for his NHL Draft year with the enthusiasm and joy that lifted the performance and confidence of those around him.

As a high-end player entering his first year of NHL Draft eligibility, Zielinski showed loyalty to Des Moines through an offseason coaching change, entrusting himself to be part of rebuilding the Buccaneers' culture, and not just by scoring goals. The Providence commit's ability to steer the team through difficult loses and midseason roster moves has played a critical role in the team's success. His teammates naturally gravitate to him, and with that influence, he's created a locker room environment built on trust, accountability, and genuine care for one another.

Teddy Merrill, F, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Merrill's competitiveness, physicality, and "whatever the team needs" mentality has set the tone on the ice in Dubuque this season. Off the ice, he's brought every bit of the same energy. In his third USHL season, the Fighting Saints' main camp invite jumped from 18 points through 58 games in his first season to 28 goals and 26 assists through 55 games in his third season. Playing through pain, setting up his teammates, and committing defensively are staples of his game. His family values are what make him a complete player.

Playing a pivotal role in driving the team's culture, Merrill approaches his teammates with honesty, passion, and accountability. His ability to be vulnerable, paired with his willingness to have hard conversations, has had a tremendous impact on the Fighting Saints. Constantly prioritizing the well-being of others, the Scottsdale, Ariz. native put it on full display during Cancer Awareness Weekend when he recognized the significance of giving the captain's "C" to a teammate whose close friend was battling cancer so he could lead the team onto the ice for a special night. Throughout the season, Merrill volunteered at the Salvation Army, wrapped gifts at a local community center during the holidays, and inspired a love of the game by regularly attending youth hockey practices.

Garrett Lindberg, D, Fargo Force

In his third USHL season and first in Fargo, Lindberg has proven himself as a hometown hero on the ice, where he once skated as a "little Chipper" during intermissions of Force games. Far from little now, the 5'10," 198-lb defenseman has developed from his time with the Moorhead Spuds and NTDP and has returned home to the Fargo/Moorhead community.

Lindberg has six goals and 15 assists through 53 games with Fargo this season, but his impact extends beyond his 200-foot game. He carries himself with quiet confidence and care for those around him. The North Dakota commit's volunteer efforts have included reading to elementary school classrooms, spending time on the ice with youth hockey players, serving stew at the Moorhead Legion's annual Veterans Day Celebration, speaking at a local hockey convention about his experiences in the sport, and spending time with the Memory Café, a local program that supports individuals experiencing memory loss.

Elliot Gulley, F, Green Bay Gamblers

With Gulley's 22 goals and 27 assists in 58 games for the Gamblers, Gulley knows a bit about production. That's why he volunteers his time to interact with fans and youth hockey players each week, sharing his experiences and helping others grow in their hockey journey. In his second season with Green Bay, Gulley is a lead-by-example player who encourages others to buy into on and off-ice initiatives.

He does the little things at home and in the community, too, like bringing his billet mom flowers for her birthday or being the first to raise his hand for volunteer events, like when Green Bay delivered the collection from its Teddy Bear Toss to a local hospital.

Layne Loomer, F, Lincoln Stars

As a veteran forward and locker-room leader, Loomer has developed into a premier player in the USHL. Beyond his on-ice production, which puts him third in league scoring with 29 goals and 40 assists, Loomer has unwavering support for his teammates and an infectious drive to win.

Loomer is fully ingrained in the Stars' commitment to serving the greater good. The Miami commit is openly appreciative and grateful to have played his entire USHL career in Lincoln. Aside from mentoring younger players on the team and staying late after games to interact with Stars fans, Loomer has shown his generosity and loyalty to the city of Lincoln by serving meals to those in need and jumping at opportunities to visit schools and daycare centers.

Caleb Heil, G, Madison Capitols

Over the past two seasons, Heil has served as the Capitols' backbone in net. This season, the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect and North Dakota commit is 23-12-0-3 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .906 save percentage while also putting his country first and representing the U.S. at several international tournaments, including the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship. His skills were undoubtedly sharpened from an NHL training camp capped with stopping Steven Stamkos, Filip Forsberg, and Jonathan Marchessault in a come-from-behind, preseason shootout win for the Lightning against the Predators in mid September.

While seeing the majority of starts for Madison this season, Heil has also embraced the opportunity to mentor the Capitols' younger netminder, Cash Cruitt. His appreciation and respect for others are evident in his small interactions, such as thanking the staff for helping elevate the Capitols' player experience and giving back to the community by attending youth hockey practices and reading at elementary schools.

Carter Sanderson, F, Muskegon Lumberjacks

With a team philosophy to "own your role" this season, the Lumberjacks captain has done exactly that. Through integrity, work ethic, and an unwavering love for the game, Sanderson has elevated from a bottom-six role on last year's Clark Cup-winning championship team to a spot among Muskegon's top scorers, where the North Dakota commit has tripled his production from last season.

On the ice, he leads by action. Off the ice, he leads by example. Sanderson pairs a strong, vocal presence in the locker room with encouragement, accountability, and compassion. Whether celebrating success or taking responsibility, his inspiring leadership has made him the emotional heartbeat of the team. The emotions push beyond Michigan's borders and into his home state of South Dakota. After becoming the first South Dakotan selected in the NHL Draft when the Pittsburgh Penguins chose him last season, Sanderson ensured he spent time at home, engaging with and encouraging young hockey players in his hometown. Back in Muskegon, he regularly visits local schools to promote literacy and encourage young students to stay active in sports.

Victor Plante, F, NTDP

In his second season with the NTDP, Plante arrives to the rink with a smile on his face and will soon follow the path of his brothers, Zam and Max, and dad, Derek, when he heads to Minnesota Duluth. Plante is the definition of a hockey junkie who prides himself on family, loyalty, and doing things the right way.

Through sickness and pain, he wants to play. In a limited time this season, Plante has managed eight goals and eight assists in 17 games. His desire to compete and innate leadership qualities have enabled him to be the glue for his class of 2008, which faced challenges in USHL play but emerged victorious from the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge earlier this season.

Devin Shakar, G, Omaha Lancers

Shakar came to Omaha with a desire to fight. Early in the season, Shakar approached the Lancers' front office because he wanted to help support the fight against childhood cancer. That led to a collaboration with a local retailer and the team. This season, shirts featuring Shakar's face and the message "shake cancer's grip" were sold at Lancers games and throughout the community, with a portion of the proceeds supporting the local hospital's oncology department.

Shakar battles on the ice too, of course. Of the 33 games Shakar played this season, he was in nine games where he faced 40 or more shots and three games where he faced 48 or more. When he's not in the net, the Brown commit regularly volunteers to aid the staff and help the team in whatever capacity is necessary, often tackling jobs like loading and unloading the bus that would otherwise fall to younger players, and his jovial nature has helped uplift teammates.

Christian Lyons, D, Sioux City Musketeers

As one of the most dependable, respected defensemen on the Musketeers' roster, Lyons' on-ice impact extends beyond the scoresheet, where he has 11 points and no penalty minutes in 53 games in his second full USHL season on the blue line. His impact is evident through his willingness to block shots, match up against opponents' top lines, and make small, impactful plays at critical moments. The Princeton commit's demeanor, professionalism, and accountability help set the standard in Sioux City's locker room, earning his peers' respect and serving as a positive influence on younger players.

Lyons understands his greater responsibility as a hockey player in Sioux City, too. And so does Henry. Henry is a local kindergartner - the son of a father deployed overseas with the 185th Air Guard. For Henry's sixth birthday, Henry's family asked the Musketeeers to send Henry a card. Instead, Christian made time for a surprise school visit that sparked a friendship with Henry that has led to pre-game bench visits, points to Henry in the crowd, and uplifting videos Christian has recorded for Henry's mom and teacher to share with him. As Henry puts it, "If Christian says I can be good and do my best, I can."

Logan Renkowski, F, Sioux Falls Stampede

After getting initially cut from a USHL roster and sustaining an injury that impacted a season of his junior eligibility earlier in his career, Renkowski has emerged as one of the league's top point producers with 41 goals and 20 assists in 58 games. His experience molded him into a model teammate and captain, a well-deserved honor due to his ability to demonstrate high levels of positivity, character, and leadership with his words and his actions.

As a leader, Renkowski is regularly the first to arrive and the last to leave the rink. He leads the Stampede in community service hours, where he's helped feed the homeless, attended youth hockey practices, and taken clothing to underprivileged kids, among other activities. He wears the "C" because of his heart and his passion for the Stampede, not himself. When last year's inaugural recipient of The Gaudreau Award, Ethan Wyttenbach, joined Sioux Falls as a rookie, it was the same guy who took Ethan under his wing who was also there with him watching the Draft: Renkowski - a selfless leader.

Brecken Smith, F, Tri-City Storm

Smith always packs a smile. He also packs a punch. The Ferris State commit has 14 goals and 17 assists in 57 games for the Storm, tied with the team lead for game-winning goals and shots on net. Combined, his outgoing personality and ability to generate offense have helped the Storm secure a playoff spot and have helped many of his teammates feel acclimated and comfortable in a space where he, too, is spending his first season after playing the previous two years in Youngstown.

Smith is often signing autographs, taking photos, and taking time to create memorable moments for Storm fans. He regularly participates in team outings, such as volunteering at the local children's museum, and skates with various age groups in Kearney and at his home in Jackson, Mich. to give back to the community.

Avery Laliberte, D, Waterloo Black Hawks

As a reliable stay-at-home defenseman, Laliberte has nine points as one of only two Black Hawks to have played in every game this season. Often matched up against the opponents' top lines, the Northern Michigan commit made selfless plays to ingratiate himself with Waterloo in his third junior season and first in the USHL.

Teammates and coaches praise Laliberte's ability to balance fun and humor while holding his teammates accountable to team standards. A mature and experienced voice on the bench and in the locker room, Laliberte has a combination of characteristics that have been important for a young club on the ice, as well as within the community, where he's participated in countless classroom visits throughout the year.

Jack Hextall, F, Youngstown Phantoms

As a top returner for the Phantoms, the Michigan State commit brings a high level of compete and consistency to practice and games. His encouragement and contagious passion help keep the locker room positive. His production helps, too. In his second USHL season, Hextall has 18 goals and 37 assists in 57 games.

Hextall carries himself with humility and respect for the game. His loyalty is evident to those around him, and he is generous with his time, often spending it with fans and youth hockey players who gravitate toward his approachable, positive attitude.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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