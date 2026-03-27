Markonidis Scores Overtime Winner, Lancers Beat Stampede

Published on March 27, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







Lefty Markonidis scored in overtime to give the Omaha Lancers a 4-3 win over the Sioux Falls Stampede on Thursday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Markonidis broke up a cross-ice clearing attempt and scored on a mini breakaway with 39.8 seconds left for his 13th goal of the season and second point of the night.

Omaha (17-36-3-2) overcame two different deficits and was outshot for the first time in its last six games. The Lancers stretched their point streak to a season-high six games with their third straight win. Omaha's fifth win in its last six games also improved it to 5-2-1-0 this month. The Lancers dropped the season series to Sioux Falls (41-15-3-0) with a 3-5-0-0 record but all three of Omaha's wins came in overtime, representing three of their five total overtime victories this season.

The Stampede struck first and took a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes. Logan Renkowski scored on a rebound 3:49 into the game and then Joey Macrina one-timed a cross-ice feed in at the 10:27 mark.

Yegor Kim scored his third goal over the last two games and extended his point streak to six games on a backhander right in front seven minutes into the first to briefly tie the game. Artem Prima forced the turnover on the forecheck beneath the Stampede goal line and Israilov dished the puck to Kim all alone just outside of the crease. Kim now has 12 points (5+7) over his six-game point streak.

Omaha scored the first two goals of the second period to tie the game and then take the lead. Brady Arneson made it 2-2 when he scored his ninth goal of the season 3:45 into the middle frame. Markonidis blocked a shot from just inside the Lancers' blue line and Kole Hyles carried the puck into the attacking zone from before spinning and finding the trailer Arneson, who one-timed the pass as Omaha overcame its second deficit of the game.

Prima put the Lancers in the lead for the first time Thursday night when he scored off another one-timer, this time at the 13:34 mark of the second. Israilov and Tanner Morgan went back-and-forth with each other in the far corner before Morgan set up Prima at the left dot. Prima has recorded at least one point in nine of 13 games with the Lancers. His fifth goal of the season extended his point streak to six games.

Brent Solomon followed up his own shot from the far corner and scored on the backhand with 14 seconds to go in the second period to prevent the Lancers from taking a one-goal lead into the locker room.

Nils Maurins won his fifth consecutive start by stopping 44 shots. It was his fifth time making 40-or-more saves and his second against Sioux Falls. Maurins has played in each of the Lancers' last six games and five of his nine wins have come in that time.

The Lancers have now scored 41 goals over their first eight games in March, marking their first time scoring 40 goals in a month since doing so 40 times in March 2024. Their previous high for goals in a month this season came in October with 27 goals over 11 games.

Omaha hits the road Friday night to take on the Waterloo Black Hawks at 6:35. Following the Lancers' annual awards banquet at 5 Saturday night they will host the Lincoln Stars for Billet Appreciation Night Sunday at 5:05. Tickets are available at bit.ly/LancersHKY







United States Hockey League Stories from March 27, 2026

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