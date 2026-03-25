21 Former Lancers Appear in 2026 NCAA Tournament

Published on March 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The 2026 NCAA Division-I Tournament begins Thursday, Mar. 25 and 21 former Lancers are competing among the 16 teams. Seventeen former Lancers are playing in the tournament while two former Omaha coaches are coaching and two former Lancers players are staff members.

The Frozen Four takes place Apr. 9-11 in Las Vegas. Defending champion Western Michigan boasts the highest number of former Lancers on an NCAA Tournament team with four members.

Below is the full list of former Lancers who are playing for or on the staffs of the 16 NCAA Tournament teams along with the year(s) that they were with Omaha...

Bentley

F- Michael Mesic 2022

UConn

G- Kam Hendrickson 2024

Cornell

D- Donovan Hamilton 2022-23

Merrimack

F- Nick Pierre 2023-24

Michigan

D- Ben Robertson 2021

Assistant Coach- Rob Rassey (head coach for Omaha) 2022

Michigan State

D- Matt Basgall 2019-22

F- Griffin Jurecki 2022-23

Minnesota State

F- Charlie Lurie 2022-23

Penn State

F- Reese Laubach 2022-23

Assistant Coach- Vince Pedrie (player for Omaha) D- 2011-13

Providence

F- Aleksi Kivioja 2022-24

F- Will Elger 2023-24

D- Andrew Centrella 2020-21

Quinnipiac

F- Andon Cerbone 2022

Western Michigan

F- Bobby Cowan 2023-24

F- Ryan Kusler 2022-24

F- Jamison Sluys 2022-24

Associate Director of Hockey Operations- Keegan Ward (player for Omaha) 2016-17

Wisconsin

D- Aiden Dubinsky 2020-21

Head Coach- Mike Hastings (head coach for Omaha) 1994-2008; (assistant coach for Omaha) 1992-93







United States Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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