Home Sweet Home. Jacks Welcome Under-18 Team

Published on March 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - There's nothing quite like home ice, and for the Muskegon Lumberjacks, it could be a key advantage as they push to lock in a top seed for the 2026 Clark Cup Playoffs. This week, the USNTDP Under-18 Team visits Muskegon as both teams prepare for postseason play.

The Jacks are gearing up to defend their 2025 Clark Cup Championship, while the Under-18 Team enters its final week of USHL competition before heading to Slovakia for the 2026 IIHF U18 World Championships.

Week 27 Preview: Control What You Can Control

As the regular season winds down and the playoffs approach, teams are looking to build momentum and position themselves for a run at the Clark Cup in early May. For the Muskegon Lumberjacks, that task is anything but easy, with their final four games coming against the USNTDP Under-18 Team and the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

The week began on Monday at USA Hockey Arena, where the Jacks set the tone early. A dominant first period featured two goals from Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN) and another from Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD). Early in the second, Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT) extended the lead to 4-0.

The Under-18 Team pushed back midway through the period, getting goals from Wyatt Cullen and Lukas Zajic just 57 seconds apart to make things interesting. Muskegon responded, however, and closed out a 5-3 victory. Stewart added a third-period goal to complete his third USHL hat trick and give the Jacks some breathing room.

The series now shifts to Trinity Health Arena this Friday and Saturday, marking the Under-18 Team's only trip to West Michigan this season. For the Lumberjacks, the weekend presents a key opportunity to maintain or improve their position in a tightly contested standings race.

Muskegon has controlled the season series so far, going 3-0 against the Under-18 Team with a 15-7 scoring advantage. More broadly, the Jacks are finding their stride after a midseason lull, posting a 6-4-0-0 record over their last 10 games and winning four of their last five.

That success has been fueled by strong performances from their top scorers. Stewart's hat trick brings him to 60 points (30g, 30a), ranking seventh in the USHL. Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) has been red-hot since returning from a month-long stint on injured reserve, tallying 56 points in 45 games, a 1.24 points-per-game rate that ranks second in the league among players with at least 30 games played. Viktor Norringer (Kungsbacka, SWE) is another key contributor, recently returning from injury and recording three assists Monday night.

In the end, though, goaltending could be the deciding factor over the final two weeks. Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) has been the primary option for head coach Colten St. Clair, earning his 28th win Monday after a 3-0 shutout of Madison on Saturday. Will Keane (West Bloomfield, MI) and Samuel Doyon-Cataquiz (Montreal, QC, CAN) have also provided steady play in net, giving the Jacks confidence between the pipes down the stretch.

Player Profile: Max Cullen

A native of Moorhead, MN, Max Cullen joined the Lumberjacks in Week 25 after capturing his second consecutive Minnesota State High School Hockey Class AA Championship with Moorhead.

Cullen has lived up to his scouting report as a highly creative forward, consistently generating offensive opportunities for both himself and his teammates. That playmaking ability runs in the family. Now in the USHL, Max is competing against his cousins-Brooks (Fargo) and Wyatt (USNTDP Under-18 Team).

Monday marked the first meaningful matchup against a family member in his junior career, and he'll get another opportunity this weekend when Wyatt and the Under-18 Team visit Muskegon for games on Friday and Saturday.

While his cousins are committed to the University of Minnesota in the Big Ten, Max is headed to Minnesota Duluth of the NCHC, where he will start his college career with the Bulldogs.

Over the Airwaves

FloHockey is the official live stream partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks. Follow along all season long on FloHockey, or with a free internet radio feed available on Mixlr and the Lumberjacks Hockey Network, with Voice of the Jacks, Ezra Gennello.

Thirty minutes to puck drop every game day, tune into the Pregame Show on Facebook Live. New for this season, the whole pregame show will be available on FloHockey before all Lumberjacks home games.

Upcoming Games

Fri. March 27 | 7:00 pm EDT | vs Under-18 Team

Sat. March 28 | 6:00 pm EDT | vs Under-18 Team

Fri. April 3 | 8:05 am EDT | at Dubuque

Sat. April 4 | 7:05 pm EDT | at Dubuque







United States Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.