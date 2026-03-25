Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Tender Blake Wilichoski

Published on March 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders signed Blake Wilichoski of Milton Academy to a tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

Wilichoski had seven goals and 11 assists as a forward in 24 games this season at Milton Academy, while also playing for the Minutemen Flames AAA. Last season, the 5'11," 165-pound, Danvers, Mass. native had 44 goals and 28 assists in 31 games at Hillside School.

"Our scouting staff has been following Blake for a few seasons, and we were very impressed with the impact he made for both the Minuteman Flames and the Milton Academy Mustangs this season," said RoughRiders Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson. "Blake is a strong skater that plays with an edge and can impact the game offensively with his shot as well as his passing ability."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signings this year, the RoughRiders forfeited their first-round and second-round picks in the Phase I USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.

"The RoughRiders organization is excited to welcome Blake and his family to Ridertown USA and The Stable," said Carlson. "We look forward to helping Blake with his development on and off the ice over the next few seasons."







United States Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

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