Lumberjacks Well Represented at 2026 NCAA Division I National Championship

Published on March 25, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







LAS VEGAS, NV - The 2026 NCAA Men's Ice Hockey Championship begins this week, with 20 Muskegon Lumberjacks alumni competing across the 16-team field. The tournament culminates on April 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where one team will be crowned National Champion.

The No. 1 overall seed belongs to Big Ten champion Michigan. The Wolverines roster includes three Lumberjacks alumni: Kienan Draper (2018-19), Miles Gust (2022-23), and Stephen Peck (2022-24).

"It's been a great season," said Peck. "At the start of the year, I told my coach, Brandon Naurato, I'd be whatever type of player he needed. Whether that's in the lineup or supporting from the bench."

As a freshman, Peck found himself stepping into a larger role midway through the season. "We were ranked No. 1 at the time, and going on that run without losing, I was really pleased with the opportunities I got and how I developed," he said.

Despite entering the tournament as the top seed, Peck says the Wolverines are staying grounded. "You can't ignore it, but once the tournament starts, everyone is on the same level. Every team is good, so we're just taking it one game at a time."

UConn enters the field as the No. 16 seed, featuring Lumberjacks alumni Jake Richard (2021-22) and Ethan Whitcomb (2021-24).

"It was kind of a weird situation for us," Whitcomb said. "We were on the bubble heading into Hockey East playoffs. After a tough loss to Merrimack in the final, we needed some help, but with Michigan winning the Big Ten, we were able to grab the last bid."

Now back in the tournament after a first-round win over Quinnipiac last year, the Huskies are focused on making the most of their opportunity. "All year, we've just been fighting for more time together," Whitcomb said. "We're such a close group. We love each other and just want to keep this going as long as possible."

Whitcomb and Richard were teammates in Muskegon for two seasons before reuniting at UConn. "It's been awesome to see how much he's grown," Whitcomb said of Richard. "He's a great teammate and a special player."

Both Peck and Whitcomb bring valuable postseason experience from their time in Muskegon. Whitcomb appeared in 17 Clark Cup Playoff games, helping the Lumberjacks reach the Eastern Conference Finals in 2024, while Peck played a key role on the 2025 Clark Cup Championship team.

When asked what they could take from those experiences into the NCAA Tournament, both emphasized the heightened intensity of playoff hockey. "Just understanding how much more important these games are," Whitcomb said. "At this point, it's do or die."

Peck added, "No matter what happens, you have to stay positive. If you make a mistake, move on to the next shift and control what you can. There's a lot of noise this time of year, so I'll do what I can to keep positive energy on the bench."

The Muskegon Lumberjacks organization congratulates all 20 alumni competing in this year's tournament and wishes them the best in their pursuit of a national championship.

The full list of Lumberjacks participating in the Tournament:

University of Michigan

Kienan Draper

Miles Gust

Stephen Peck

UConn

Jake Richard

Ethan Whitcomb

Bentley

Lukas Swedin

North Dakota

Cody Croal

David Klee

Ben Strinden

Tyler Young

Cornell

Luke Devlin

George Fegaris

Xavier Veilleux

Western Michigan

Ty Henricks

Denver

Paxton Geisel

Peyton Nelson

Merrimack

Filip Nordberg

Minnesota-Duluth

Hunter Anderson

Jake Toll







United States Hockey League Stories from March 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.