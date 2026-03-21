Jacks Comeback Effort Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Madison

Published on March 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Looking up at a 3-0 deficit to start the third period, the Muskegon Lumberjacks (34-21-0-1, 69 pts.) controlled the rest of regulation, but were unable to finish the comeback, sending the Madison Capitols (31-23-0-3, 65 pts.) to the win column with a 3-2 final score.

Caleb Pittsley scored the only goal of the first period by cleaning up a rebound on the near side of the crease. After a failed breakout from the Lumberjacks sent the Capitols back into the Muskegon zone with numbers in their favor. Tyden Bergeson sent a shot on net that was stopped, but put a rebound on the stick of Pittsley for an easy tap-in.

Two goals in the span of 42 seconds came for the Capitols halfway through the second period. The first came at the 10:40 mark when Will Dosan intercepted a stretch pass from the far corner of the Jacks' zone across the middle of the ice. Moving down the middle of the slot all alone, Dosan sent a shot under the blocker of the goalie for his 8th goal of the season.

The second goal of the period came on another turnover in the Jacks' zone. This time, Lucas Prud'homme took possession in front of the Muskegon crease. A pass to the far side and John Stout provided an opportunity for the defenseman to slide the puck through the five-hole and into the back of the net.

The third goal was the final shot Carl Axelsson (Danderyd, SWE) (26-12-0-0) before he was replaced by Will Keane (West Bloomfield, MI). Keane remained in the game for the rest of regulation, backstopping the Muskegon comeback effort.

The start of the third period wasn't what the Jacks envisioned, with a player in the penalty box and an advantage against them. Nevertheless, the Jacks opened the scoring in the frame with a quick goal from Rudolfs Berzkalns (Cesis, LAT). Carter Amico (Westbrook, ME) caused a turnover at his own blue line and tapped a pass up the middle of the ice to Berzkalns behind the defense. Berzkalns carried the puck up the ice on his forehand and moved it to his backhand before lifting a shot to the top corner.

Using a McKenzie Price Power Play to build momentum, the Jacks brought the score back to within a single goal with nine minutes to go in regulation. The puck went off the nearside of the net, where Stout picked it up in his own zone. Berzkalns poked the puck off his stick and straight to Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) in the low slot. Christ ripped a shot to the far side post for his 14th goal, 30th point of the season.

The third period effort from the Lumberjacks saw them lead the shots 10-5 in the final frame, but unable to score the third goal needed to force overtime. Axelsson earned the loss on his record with three goals on 16 shots through the first 31 minutes. Will Keane stopped all 5 shots he faced in relief. Caleb Heil (23-11-0-3) earned the win with 26 saves on 28 shots against.

Saturday night, the Jacks and Caps close the weekend and season-long series at 6 p.m. at Trinity Health Arena. Tickets are available at muskegonlumberjacks.com or by calling 231-799-7000. Catch the action on the official Live Stream partner of the Lumberjacks, FloHockey, and for free on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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