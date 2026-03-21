RoughRiders Edge Storm 3-1 on Friday Night in Kearney

Published on March 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Three Cedar Rapids players generated multiple points and goaltender Joseph Skidmore earned his ninth win of the campaign as the RoughRiders defeated the Tri-City Storm 3-1 on Friday night at Viaero Center.

Cedar Rapids (31-16-9, 71 pts) grew its point streak to 13 games, one shy of this season's USHL record set across November and December by Green Bay. Tri-City (25-25-6, 56 pts) has dropped seven consecutive games for the first time since losing nine in a row between March 24-April 15, 2018.

The RoughRiders were first to strike at the 10:47 mark of the first. As Tri-City controlled, Cedar Rapids' Justin Graf generated a forecheck turnover in the right corner of the Storm zone. After stealing the puck, Graf centered to Sullivan Miller, who drove the puck past Storm goaltender Michal Pradel for his 15th marker of the year.

Less than three minutes later, Henry Lechner collected a rebound off Pradel's pads and slid the puck into the back of the net following a left point shot by Lucas Siomos. The goal was Lechner's 14th of the campaign.

Tri-City tallied its lone goal in the final minute of the opening period. Positioned on the left wing of the Cedar Rapids blue line, Cam Springer set up an open Gairin Michalski in the middle of the RoughRiders zone. Michalski walked in on Skidmore, then made a nifty backhand-forehand move to slide the puck around Skidmore's outstretched left pad. The goal was Michalski's second of the year.

Each team had numerous chances to score throughout the remaining time in regulation, but it remained a 2-1 Cedar Rapids lead until late in the third.

Down a goal with around one minute left, the Storm pulled Pradel for an extra attacker. Cedar Rapids found the vacant cage, however. Off a Storm defensive zone turnover, Graf fed Connor Davis on the right wing, who flipped the puck home for his 22nd marker of the year.

Skidmore stopped 19 of 20 Storm shots in the appearance. Pradel halted 31 of 33 RoughRider attempts.

Miller (1-1-2), Graf (0-2-2), and Siomos (0-2-2) were the RoughRiders to finish with multiple points.

Cedar Rapids clinched a berth to the Clark Cup Playoffs with Friday's win at Tri-City and Chicago's Friday loss versus Youngstown.

Up next: Tri-City ends its two-game set with Cedar Rapids on Saturday at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT.

Saturday is Youth Hockey Night in partnership with the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association. The Storm will wear special jerseys during the contest that will be auctioned off live after the game. A portion of auction proceeds will benefit the Tri-City Youth Ice Hockey Association.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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