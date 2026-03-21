Herd Dominates Rival Sioux City Musketeers in 7-1 Win

Published on March 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Herd defeated the Sioux City Musketeers 7-1 in their first game back after the long road trip. After a scoreless opening period, the Herd erupted offensively with goals from Tobias Ohman, Thomas Holtby, Logan Renkowski, Christian Chouha, Ryder Betzold, and Jake Prunty. Linards Feldbergs continued to impress between the pipes.

The first period got underway with no scoring from either side. The rivalry between these teams was evident early. At 5:47, Sioux City was assessed a holding penalty, and while the Herd generated quality chances, they were unable to capitalize. A brief scrum broke out in front of the Stampede net, but no penalties were issued. At 10:34, Wade Weil took a high-sticking penalty, which the Herd successfully killed. Both teams had strong looks throughout the period, but the goaltenders stood tall. Sioux City outshot the Herd 13-10 in the opening frame.

Scoring in the second period came quickly, as the Musketeers struck first at 1:26. The Herd responded at 6:41 when Tobias Ohman went unassisted, carrying the puck through the neutral zone and firing a wrister off the crossbar. Just under two minutes later, at 8:36, Thomas Holtby gave the Herd the lead with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle, assisted by Jake Prunty and Brock Schulz.

The Herd kept the momentum rolling at 10:46, when Logan Renkowski buried a goal from the top of the crease. Sioux City was called for checking from behind at 15:00, but the Herd could not convert on the power play. Renkowski struck again at 18:10, netting his 40th goal of the season with a shot over the goaltender's shoulder. Jack Brauti and Tobias Ohman were credited with assists. The Herd outshot the Musketeers 13-11 in the second period.

Tensions escalated in the third period, with physical play continuing throughout. Sioux City took a holding penalty at 4:14, but the Herd again came up empty on the man advantage. At 6:26, Christian Chouha extended the lead with a breakaway goal, assisted by Jake Prunty and Linards Feldbergs.

Following a Sioux City tripping penalty, the Herd still could not capitalize on the power play. At 7:50, another scrum resulted in Matthew Grimes receiving a roughing minor, while Sioux City was given a double minor. Ryder Betzold made them pay, scoring a highlight-reel goal between the legs and into the top left corner. Assists went to Logan Renkowski and Thomas Zocco.

The physicality continued at 11:13, with Markus Jakobsen receiving a double minor for roughing and Sioux City assessed an additional minor. Shortly after, another altercation led to Sioux City's Pavel Martinu receiving a five-minute major and a game misconduct for checking from behind following a coach's challenge. Wade Weil was also given a roughing minor.

At 17:50, Jake Prunty capped off the scoring with a wrister from the top of the zone, assisted by Ryder Betzold and Tobias Ohman.

Linards Feldbergs was stellar in net, stopping 32 of 33 shots. He now holds a 33-11-1 record with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

The Herd return home to the Denny Sanford Premier Center tomorrow night for Game 2 against the Sioux City Musketeers. The evening will be full of excitement as the Herd celebrates Stomps Birthday!







United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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