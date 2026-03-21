Third Period Lead Stands Up

Published on March 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







The Waterloo Black Hawks scored three times and held the U.S. National Team Development Program Under 18s without a goal for more than 58 minutes in a 3-2 win at USA Hockey Arena Friday.

Hayden Russell hit the net twice - including the winning goal - as the Hawks defeated the U18s for just the second time in their last 10 matchups versus the older half of the NTDP. Fifteen players on the U18s roster are slotted in the NHL Central Scouting Midterm rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Black Hawks were three-for-three on the penalty kill in the opening period and took a 1-0 lead shortly after the second of those kills. Cody Sokol was the player out of the box to bring the Hawks to full strength. He contributed to an odd-man look that led to Russell's rebound score at 13:40.

Nash Roed made it 2-0 on Waterloo's first shot of the second period. Toby Carlson sprang Roed for a breakaway, and the 16-year-old outwaited Brady Knowling before lifting his opportunity into the top corner of at 1:03.

Russell made it 3-0 during a power play at 9:05. The puck found him near the top of the crease, and Russell banged in the rebound of Cullen Emery's first try.

It looked like a 4-0 lead at 5:49 of the third period, but Sokol's power play goal was disallowed when a review determined his shot had been redirected in off a teammate's glove.

Knowling came to the U18s' bench with just under five minutes to play, and Dane Callaway turned away NTDP chances for more than three minutes of six-against-five time. The Hawks' netminder finished with 34 saves during the win.

Michael Berchild finally put one through on a blast from the right point at 18:36. Luke Schairer cut the lead to one on a shot which ricochetted in off a defender with 28 seconds to go. The NTDP could not level the score, despite outshooting Waterloo 36-28 for the night.

The Hawks ended the night six-for-six on the penalty kill and one-for-one on the power play.

The Hawks face the NTDP U18s again Saturday for an instant rematch at 6 p.m. Central in Plymouth, Michigan.

Waterloo 1 2 0 - 3

USA Hockey NTDP 0 0 2 - 2

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Russell 7 (Sokol, Emery), 13:11. Penalties-Bogas Ntdp (interference), 1:40; Waterfield Wat (tripping), 8:13; Sokol Wat (tripping), 11:17; Laliberte Wat (cross checking), 13:55; Zajic Ntdp (hooking), 13:59.

2nd Period-2, Waterloo, Roed 1 (Carlson, Viviano), 1:03. 3, Waterloo, Russell 8 (Emery, O'Donohue), 9:05 (PP). Penalties-Emery Wat (hooking), 4:16; O'Donohue Wat (roughing), 6:52; Schairer Ntdp (roughing), 6:52; Mutryn Ntdp (roughing), 8:24.

3rd Period-4, USA Hockey NTDP, Berchild 6 (Francisco, Stuart), 18:36. 5, USA Hockey NTDP, Schairer 1 (Plante, Zajic), 19:32. Penalties-Nolan Wat (interference), 0:43; Mutryn Ntdp (hooking), 4:13; Vikla Wat (roughing), 10:58.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 7-18-3-28. USA Hockey NTDP 3-17-16-36.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 4; USA Hockey NTDP 0 / 6.

Goalies-Waterloo, Callaway 6-10-1-1 (36 shots-34 saves). USA Hockey NTDP, Knowling 6-5-0-1 (28 shots-25 saves).

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United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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