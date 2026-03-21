Fighting Five: Saints Host Gamblers to Finish Weekend Set

Published on March 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (35-17-4-0, 74 pts) host the Green Bay Gamblers (33-17-4-2, 72 pts) on Saturday night to finish a weekend series in Dubuque.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Clutch Comeback

The Fighting Saints scored twice in the final 3:16 of regulation to force overtime in Friday's win over the Gamblers, setting up Michael Barron's game-winning goal with 1:06 left in overtime. Dubuque earned just its second win of the season in 16 tries when trailing after two periods in a game.

Each of the Saints' goals on Friday was scored by a member of the leadership group, with captain Teddy Merrill and assistant captain Colin Frank scoring late to tie the game before assistant captain Barron's overtime tally.

2. Fierce Frank

With his goal in Friday's win, Colin Frank reached the 30-goal mark for the first time in his USHL career and briefly tied Barron's career total of 52 goals. Frank's pair of points on Friday tied him for seventh on the team's all-time points list with Jake Sondreal at 107. Dylan Gambrell's 108 points are the sixth-most in team history.

Frank has six goals and nine points over his last six games for Dubuque and is tied for the team lead with 12 power-play tallies. His 30 goals are the most on the Dubuque roster.

3. Strong Stoppers

Vojtech Hambálek continued his strong play between the pipes for Dubuque in Friday's win, making 21 of 24 saves in the overtime win. Hambálek stopped both overtime shots he faced before Barron's game-winner.

Hambálek has logged a .926 save percentage over his last six games for the Fighting Saints and played in his 40th game on Friday. Michael Chambre made 18 of 20 saves in his second win with the Fighting Saints on Tuesday in Waterloo.

4. Saints Specials

Dubuque won the special teams battle in Friday's win over the Gamblers, scoring the lone power-play goal of the contest. Merrill's first of two came on a power play in the second period to tie the game at one.

On the penalty kill, Dubuque continued its strong play to begin the weekend. Over the last six games, the Saints' penalty kill has stopped 16 of 18 opposing power plays for an 88.9% success rate.

5. Gimpy Gamblers

The Gamblers have lost five-straight entering play Saturday, but still sit just two points behind Dubuque in the standings. Green Bay's Gunnar Conboy will return Saturday after serving a suspension Friday. The forward has scored twice in four games against Dubuque.

Zach Wooten has five of his 31 goals against the Saints after two more in Friday's matchup. Wooten is tied for fourth in the league in scoring and has 10 goals over his last 17 contests.

Saturday's game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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