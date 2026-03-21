Phantoms Coast to 4-1 Win over Chicago

Published on March 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - Cooper Simpson recorded a hat trick and the Youngstown Phantoms (40-13-3-2, 85 pts.) scored two power play goals and tripled Chicago's shot output to down the Steel (25-23-6-2, 58 pts.) 4-1 Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Simpson recorded a natural hat trick for his first three-goal performance, and the Phantoms limited Chicago to just seven shots on goal in the final two periods as the Steel lost their third straight game.

Adyn Merrick scored his 14th goal for the only Steel score in the waning moments of regulation to snap the shutout attempt. Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 32 shots in defeat.

Youngstown, currently the USHL's top squad in the standings, needed just 1:40 to get on the board when Jack Hextall dropped a pass for Malachi McKinnon, who cut to the net and tucked a shot between the legs of Charrois to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead.

Youngstown had a power play later in the opening frame, but Chicago eliminated the threat to stay within a goal.

Chicago had a solid chance off a broken play when Jackson Crowder weaved through defenders and dropped a blind pass to the tape of Luke Goukler, who got a shot away but was denied by Phantoms netminder Tobias Trejbal.

Shots narrowly favored the Phantoms 9-7 after the first.

Chicago opened the second frame with better pace as Timo Kazda had a one-timer chance five minutes in, but Trejbal made a big stop.

Shortly after, Crowder and Brody Berard dropped the gloves at center ice that left the building buzzing.

The Steel used the energy to muster up a good look when Cole Bumgarner got past the Youngstown defense and tried to shovel a backhand shot past Trejbal but missed the net.

Youngstown was penalized for the first time of the night with 10:09 left. Chicago's best chance came with 20 seconds left on a Merrick one-timer that whistled wide.

Chicago went to another power play shortly after, but couldn't build momentum as the Phantoms again killed it off.

With 3:41 left in the second, Youngstown got its chance on the power play. Sustained zone time resulted in a quick goal as Cooper Simpson stepped into the high slot and wired a low shot that bounced off Charrois and in to give the Phantoms a 2-0 lead.

The road team almost made it a three-goal lead at the buzzer when Jack Hextall had a chance alone, but Charrois made a nifty glove snare to rob the Phantoms forward.

Youngstown led in shots 20-10 heading to the third period.

For the second time, Youngstown scored within the first two minutes of a period when a deflected shot bounced off Charrois and directly to Simpson for his second goal of the night to make it 3-0.

The Steel went to their third power play of the game just before the midway point of the third but the Phantoms easily cleared each zone entry, and a rush at the end of the kill resulted in a Steel penalty and a Youngstown power play opportunity.

Just 32 seconds into the advantage, an offensive zone faceoff win found Simpson near the right circle, and he lifted a wicked shot over Charrois to complete the road hat trick and make it 4-0.

Chicago had an opportunity to get on the board with its fourth power play, but it was short-lived as a tripping infraction canceled the advantage 19 seconds in to create four-on-four play.

Still in four-on-four play, Brady Kudrick got a breakaway after a turnover and tried to deke around Trejbal, but the Phantoms goalie made a remarkable pad stop to preserve the shutout.

Trejbal appeared to be on his way to his fourth shutout, but Merrick moved to the net and shoveled a pass attempt that ramped off a Youngstown stick and past Trejbal with ten seconds remaining to break the bid for Chicago's only goal.

The Steel will stay home to host Referee Appreciation Night on Saturday, March 21 against Youngstown, as they pay tribute to officials of all stripes. Chicago will conclude the trio of games on Sunday, March 22 against Green Bay with Part Two of their Trading Card Set Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center. Fans can stick around after the game for Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, March 21 vs. Youngstown Phantoms | Referee Appreciation Night Sunday, March 22 vs. Green Bay Gamblers | Part 2 of Trading Card Set Giveaway (first 500 fans) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Truck Center | Full Team Post-Game Autographs Friday, March 27 at Lincoln Stars (7:05 pm CT)







United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.