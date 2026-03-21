Saints' Leaders Spark Comeback in Overtime Win

Published on March 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (35-17-4-0, 74 pts) erased a two-goal deficit in the final 3:16 of the third period in a 4-3 overtime win against the Green Bay Gamblers (33-17-4-2, 72 pts) on Friday night.

Eetu Orpana's tenacious forechecking forced a turnover with just over a minute to go in overtime and he found Michael Barron for a game-winner with just 66 seconds remaining in the extra frame. The assistant captain's 16th goal of the year completed a furious comeback led by Dubuque's leadership group.

Late in the third, captain Teddy Merrill scored his second goal of the game with 3:16 remaining to cut a Dubuque deficit to just one goal. Just 1:49 later, Merrill helped set up assistant captain Colin Frank's game-tying goal with just 1:27 left in regulation and forced overtime.

The Saints trailed 3-1 early in the third after Zach Wooten's second goal of the game came just 16 seconds into the third period. Green Bay's leading goal scorer scored his 31st, and fifth against Dubuque this season.

After Nick Knutson opened the scoring for Green Bay in the second period, Merrill responded with his first of the night to tie the game. Merrill has 27 goals and ended a nine-game drought with the tally.

Wooten gave the Gamblers the lead back in the final minutes of the period, before extending the lead with the early tally in the third.

Teo Besnier logged three assists for Dubuque, helping the Saints comeback with a career-high in points.

Vojtěch Hambálek made 21 saves in his 25th win of the season, including two stops in the overtime period.

Dubuque logged one goal on six power-play chances, but kept Green Bay off the board on both of its power plays in the contest.

The win puts the Saints two points ahead of the Gamblers for the second seed in the Eastern Conference ahead of Saturday's final matchup of the eight-game season series.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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