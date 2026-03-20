Tri-City Begins Two-Game Set with Cedar Rapids on Friday Night at Viaero Center

Published on March 20, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm begin a two-game home series with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Friday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT.

Kids tickets are $5.00 on Friday with the purchase of an adult ticket courtesy of the FunZone Arcade inside of Pizza Ranch Kearney.

Fans can purchase tickets at stormhockey.com.

The contest will also be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.

Tri-City (25-24-6, 56 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Swept by Omaha in two-game series at home last weekend...dropped 3-1 game Friday, 3-2 matchup in overtime Saturday

Saturday: was fourth overtime loss of season and first since Friday, November 28 at Youngstown

Saturday: Brecken Smith, Noah LaPointe scored Storm goals

Saturday: Goaltender Quinn Beumer stopped 31 of 34 Omaha shots

Team Notes:

Lost six straight games, the longest active losing streak among USHL teams

Last time losing six in a row: November 22-December 5, 2025

Last time scoring four or more goals in one game: Saturday, February 21 vs. NTDP (6-0 win)

Tonight's matchup is the fifth of eight consecutive home games, the longest such stretch of the year...next road game is Sunday, March 29 at Sioux City

Eight shorthanded goals this season are third most among USHL teams

Penalty kill (84.5%) ranks first in USHL

Have converted on four of the past 33 power play attempts (12.1%)

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: 34 points this season tie for eighth among USHL defenseman...ten goals tie for second among USHL blue liners...five power play goals tie for third among league defenseman

Cam Springer: four points (1-3-4) over his past four games...five shorthanded points this season place second among USHL players

Noah LaPointe: Two goals (2-0-2) over his past two games...both came on power play...has scored in back-to-back games for first time in his career

Michal Pradel: four shutouts lead USHL goaltenders....915 save percentage ranks fourth...2.58 goals against average places eighth

Owen Nelson: logged .931 save percentage over his last eight starts (257 saves on 276 shots)

Oliver Ozogany: 94 shots this season rank fifth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (17-20-37) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (10-24-34) follows

Cedar Rapids (30-16-9, 69 pts, 5th place Eastern Conf.)

Won four straight, eight of past nine games

12-game point streak is longest active among USHL teams

Possess magic number of three standings points to clinch Clark Cup Playoff berth

Defeated Des Moines 4-3 in overtime on road Tuesday

Tuesday: Justin Graf, Connor Davis, Grant Young, Thomas Corneillie (GWG) tallied goals

Tuesday: netminder Ryan Cameron stopped 19 of 22 Des Moines shots

Justin Graf (23-30-53) leads team in scoring...Nick Romeo (27-23-50) follows

Season series: This weekend's pair of matchups are the only scheduled regular season meetings between Tri-City and Cedar Rapids during 2025-2026.

The teams split a pair of regular season meetings last year.







United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2026

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