Tri-City's Laylin Is Finalist for USHL Defenseman of the Year Award

Published on April 14, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm defenseman Bode Laylin is a finalist for the United States Hockey League's (USHL) Defenseman of the Year Award, the league announced Tuesday.

Laylin produced an impressive regular season, notching career-highs in goals (11), assists (27), points (38) and shots (119). His 38 points ranked seventh among USHL defenseman. Laylin's 11 goals were third among USHL blue liners. His six power play goals tied for first among defenseman in the league. Laylin additionally contributed one goal and one assist across two Storm playoff games this season.

The St. Michael, Minnesota native's year was highlighted by a career-high four-point game on January 30 versus Sioux City. Laylin put up one goal and three assists in the contest, a 6-5 Storm overtime win. The 2007-born player produced seven multi-point games across the campaign.

Laylin received numerous additional accolades and recognition this season. The right-shot player placed #103 among North American skaters in this year's NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings, which evaluated top eligible prospects for this summer's NHL Draft.

The right-shot player was chosen to participate in last winter's 2026 Chipotle All-American Game in Plymouth, Michigan, among NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the USHL and U.S. National Team Development Program. Laylin was additionally invited to participate on Team USA alongside teammate Carson Pilgrim at December's 2025 World Junior A Challenge in Quebec. The U.S. took home gold in the tournament.

Hawke Huff from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and Jack Willson from the Youngstown Phantoms are also finalists for the award. A winner will be announced on Tuesday, April 21.

Tri-City's last player to claim USHL Defenseman of the Year honors was Mitchell Miller following the 2021-2022 season.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.