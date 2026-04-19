Tri-City's Jarvis Part of USHL All-Academic Team
Published on April 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm forward Luca Jarvis is part of the United States Hockey League's (USHL) All-Academic Team, the league announced Sunday.
Jarvis's grade point average of 3.988 on a 4.0 scale from remote classes taken at Stillwater Area High School during the 2025-2026 academic year qualified him for the award. Stillwater Area High School is located in Jarvis's hometown of Stillwater, Minnesota.
The Minnesota commit is additionally challenging himself by taking college-level classes while still a high school junior this year. As a result of his strong grades and success as an athlete, Jarvis was invited to join the National Honor Society. In college, the 2008-born player plans to pursue a degree in business.
Jarvis put up four goals and 17 assists for 21 points across 56 regular season games with the Storm during his first full year of USHL action in 2025-2026. Those 21 points led all Storm rookies.
The full USHL All-Academic Team is below:
Hudson Lohse, D, Dubuque Fighting Saints
Ryan Pourier, D, Sioux City Musketeers
Timothy Kazda, F, Chicago Steel
Cruz Martin, F, Green Bay Gamblers
Owen DeGraff, F, Waterloo Black Hawks
Casey Vandertop, F, Lincoln Stars
Luca Jarvis, F, Tri-City Storm
United States Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026
- Three Saints Named to USHL All-Academic Team - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- DeGraff Charts Academic Success - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Tri-City's Jarvis Part of USHL All-Academic Team - Tri-City Storm
- Poirier Named Scholar-Athlete of the Year, All-Academic Teams Announced - USHL
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