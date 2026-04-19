Tri-City's Jarvis Part of USHL All-Academic Team

Published on April 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm forward Luca Jarvis is part of the United States Hockey League's (USHL) All-Academic Team, the league announced Sunday.

Jarvis's grade point average of 3.988 on a 4.0 scale from remote classes taken at Stillwater Area High School during the 2025-2026 academic year qualified him for the award. Stillwater Area High School is located in Jarvis's hometown of Stillwater, Minnesota.

The Minnesota commit is additionally challenging himself by taking college-level classes while still a high school junior this year. As a result of his strong grades and success as an athlete, Jarvis was invited to join the National Honor Society. In college, the 2008-born player plans to pursue a degree in business.

Jarvis put up four goals and 17 assists for 21 points across 56 regular season games with the Storm during his first full year of USHL action in 2025-2026. Those 21 points led all Storm rookies.

The full USHL All-Academic Team is below:

Hudson Lohse, D, Dubuque Fighting Saints

Ryan Pourier, D, Sioux City Musketeers

Timothy Kazda, F, Chicago Steel

Cruz Martin, F, Green Bay Gamblers

Owen DeGraff, F, Waterloo Black Hawks

Casey Vandertop, F, Lincoln Stars

Luca Jarvis, F, Tri-City Storm







United States Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.