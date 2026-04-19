DeGraff Charts Academic Success

Published on April 19, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Waterloo Black Hawks forward Owen DeGraff was one of seven skaters named to the United States Hockey League's 2025/26 All-Academic Team on Sunday.

Each season, the league chooses its All-Academic Team from among the players nominated for the USHL Scholar-Athlete of the Year award. The elite scholars are a select group comprising approximately two percent of the USHL's more than 350 players.

DeGraff is committed to Penn State.

This was his first season of junior hockey. The forward has maintained a high degree of scholarship while transitioning to many new places as a teenager. Originally from Illinois, DeGraff's family relocated to Florida. Meanwhile, the now-18-year-old played AAA hockey for the Long Island Gulls.

As a USHL rookie, DeGraff appeared in 51 games. He scored seven goals, including a game-winning tally on the road against the Tri-City Storm November 8th. Adding two assists, DeGraff produced nine total points during the 2025/26 season.

Prior to Sunday's announcement, Griffin Erdman was the most recent Waterloo player chosen for the USHL All-Academic Team in 2023. Other Hawks alumni to receive recognition for their in-class efforts include Jack Drury (2018), Jake Horton (2013), and Eamon McAdam (2012).







United States Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2026

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