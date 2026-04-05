Stampede Blank Hawks in Finale

Published on April 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waylon Esche made 19 saves during the Sioux Falls Stampede's 3-0 shutout of the Waterloo Black Hawks Saturday at Denny Sanford Premier Center.

The Western Conference champion Stampede swept the season-ending weekend. Saturday's game was a follow-up to an 8-1 decision Friday.

After a scoreless first period during the rematch, the Stampede scored twice in the first three minutes of the second. Just after a Sioux Falls power play ended, they countered a Black Hawks rush with a three-on-two look, and Anthony Bongo capitalized on a drop pass which generated his shot from the high slot. After that goal at the 49-second mark, the Stampede struck again at 2:21; Ryder Betzold's blast was redirected by Joseph McGraw.

Sioux Falls notched the final goal at the nine-minute mark of the third. Markus Jakobsen's attempt from the right point deflected in off a Waterloo defenseman.

The shots had favored Sioux Falls only slightly (13-11) after the first, but with wide margins during both the second and third, the final count was a more one-sided 41-19. Dane Callaway made 38 saves.

The Hawks completed their season with a 16-42-4 record. Now the organization turns attention to the 2026 USHL Draft in early May. Season tickets for the 2026/27 schedule are on sale now from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.

Waterloo 0 0 0 - 0

Sioux Falls 0 2 1 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Weil Sf (tripping), 12:46; Deanovich Wat (slashing), 18:35.

2nd Period-1, Sioux Falls, Bongo 5 (Soller, Sung), 0:49. 2, Sioux Falls, McGraw 13 (Betzold, Öhman), 2:21. Penalties-McGraw Sf (slashing), 9:10; Langfeld Wat (cross checking), 13:22; Mason Wat (major-slew footing, game misconduct-slew footing), 16:43; Schneider Wat (cross checking), 17:30; Rieber Wat (roughing), 19:34; Stuart Sf (roughing), 19:34.

3rd Period-3, Sioux Falls, Jakobsen 3 (Betzold), 9:00. Penalties-Prunty Sf (elbowing), 11:25.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 11-3-5-19. Sioux Falls 13-17-11-41.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 0 / 3; Sioux Falls 0 / 4.

Goalies-Waterloo, Callaway 7-14-1-1 (41 shots-38 saves). Sioux Falls, Esche 8-4-1-0 (19 shots-19 saves).

A-7,822







United States Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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