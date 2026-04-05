Stampede Close out the Regular Season with Shutout against Waterloo, 3-0

Published on April 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Herd shut out the Waterloo Black Hawks in the second game of their weekend series to close out the regular season. Sioux Falls saw scoring from Anthony Bongo, Joe McGraw, and Markus Jakobsen, while Waylon Esche made key saves to earn the shutout and secure the win.

The first period proved to be less eventful than anticipated following last night's high-tension matchup. Both teams generated quality chances early, but the goaltenders held strong. At 6:07, Jake Merens ripped a one-timer that rang off the crossbar. The Black Hawks drew the game's first penalty at 12:46 when Wade Weil was sent to the box for tripping, but the Herd was able to kill it off successfully. Esche stood tall in goal throughout the period and even held strong after being knocked into the net while still making the save. At 18:35, Waterloo took its first penalty when Cale Deanovich was called for slashing, sending the Herd to the power play to close out the frame. Sioux Falls had some good looks but was unable to capitalize. The Herd outshot the Black Hawks 13-11 in the opening period.

The second period brought the heat. Just 49 seconds in, Anthony Bongo ripped a shot from the middle of the zone and buried it glove side past Dane Callaway to give the Herd a 1-0 lead. The assists were credited to Cooper Soller and Ethan Sung. At 2:21, Joe McGraw widened the gap after tipping in a shot from Ryder Betzold. Betzold and Tobias Ohman were credited with the assists.

Following the two quick goals, the intensity between the teams picked up once again. At 9:10, Joe McGraw was sent to the box for tripping, but the Herd successfully killed off the penalty. Then at 13:22, Sioux Falls earned a power play when Camden Langfeld was called for tripping. At 16:43, Ty Mason was assessed a penalty for slew-footing. The Herd challenged for a major and won, resulting in Mason receiving a five-minute major and a 10-minute misconduct, sending Sioux Falls to an extended power play. At 17:30, Jackson Schneider joined Mason in the box for cross-checking, giving the Herd a 5-on-3 advantage. Sioux Falls generated quality chances on the two-man advantage, but Callaway held strong in net. With just under 30 seconds remaining in the period, tempers flared between Jake Stuart and Jimmy Rieber, resulting in matching roughing minors to close out the frame. The Herd dominated the shot count in the second, outshooting Waterloo 17-3.

The third period began with Sioux Falls still on the power play as Mason's penalty had yet to expire, but the Herd was unable to convert. Both teams generated quality chances, though the goaltenders continued to stand tall between the pipes. At 9:00, Markus Jakobsen added the final tally of the night, firing a one-timer through traffic and beating Callaway pad side. Ryder Betzold earned the assist on the goal.

Waterloo received its final power play opportunity at 11:25 when Jake Prunty was called for elbowing. Through the remainder of the period, both teams continued to battle hard, but neither side was able to add to the scoreboard. Sioux Falls outshot Waterloo 11-5 in the final frame.

Waylon Esche stood tall between the pipes for the Herd and earned his first USHL career shutout with 19 saves. He now holds an 8-4-1-0 record with a 3.17 goals-against average and a .880 save percentage.

Although the regular season has come to an end, the Herd returns for playoff hockey on April 17 following a first-round bye. Beware the Bison!







United States Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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