Stars Fall in Regular Season Finale

Published on April 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







LINCOLN, Neb. - The Lincoln Stars (28-29-4-1) fell in the final game of the regular season to the Omaha Lancers on Saturday night.

Lincoln had the better of the chances through the first 20 minutes, but a questionable tripping call on Samuel Murin led to a power-play for the Lancers, and they were able to capitalize, taking the lead as the Stars surrendered their third power-play goal on the weekend. Omaha took the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Both offenses would explode in the second period, combining for 8 goals in the second, with each team adding four of their own. Lincoln saw tallies from Nate Pederson (Miami), Cole Braunshausen, Cooper Williams (Lake Superior State), and KJ Sauer, with Sauer's goal coming on the power-play. Omaha would keep the one-goal-lead intact into the second intermission.

Lincoln would tie the game up in the third with Alex Pelletier's (Boston College) 48th goal of the season. He finishes the regular season with the second-most goals in single-season franchise history. Omaha would take the lead shortly after, and added two empty-net tallies to seal the 8-5 win.

Lincoln takes on the Des Moines Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs next Friday. Times are TBD.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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