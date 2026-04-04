Tri-City Ends Regular Season in Fargo on Saturday Night

Published on April 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







FARGO, N.D. - The Tri-City Storm end the 2025-2026 regular season and a two-game series with the Fargo Force on Saturday night at Scheels Arena. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm CT.

The contest will be broadcast on FloHockey and YouTube (audio only).

YouTube link: https://youtube.com/live/ngGfhK36mD0?feature=share

Tri-City (26-29-6, 58 pts, 6th place Western Conf.)

Clark Cup Playoffs: The Storm clinched their eighth straight berth to the Clark Cup Playoffs on Friday, March 6. With one game to play in the regular season, Tri-City is poised to finish as either the fifth or sixth seed in the Western Conference. The Storm will compete in a best-of-three Western Conference first round series the weekend of April 10-12. Tri-City will travel for this series. An opponent is to be determined based on tonight's action across the USHL.

Tri-City would face Lincoln should they finish as the five seed. The Storm would take on Sioux City should they finish in sixth.

The Storm can only finish in fifth with a regulation or overtime win tonight and a Des Moines regulation loss versus Sioux City.

Des Moines earning a standings point in any form on Saturday would guarantee Tri-City a sixth-place finish.

A Tri-City shootout win or loss in any form tonight would guarantee the Storm a sixth place finish.

Previously:

Dropped 8-1 game at Fargo on Friday

Ashton Dahms tallied lone Tri-City goal

Netminder Michal Pradel appeared in 32:52 of action, stopped 21 of 26 Fargo shots

Pradel was replaced by Owen Nelson, who saw 27:08 in the game and halted 18 of 21 Force attempts

Team Notes:

Lost 11 of past 12 games

Eight goals allowed Friday were the most given up in one game this season and the highest total since December 28, 2025 at Lincoln (9-3 loss)

Despite ranking 15th in the USHL this season at 13.3%, power play is 5-17 (29.4%) over the past eight games

Penalty kill (83.0%) ranks second in USHL

Averaging 11.10 penalty minutes per game, the second-least among USHL teams...Fargo is least penalized team in league at 10.13 penalty minutes per game

Eight shorthanded goals this season are third among USHL teams

Player Notes:

Bode Laylin: 38 points this season are seventh among USHL defenseman...11 goals are third among USHL blue liners...six power play goals tie for first among league defenseman

Michal Pradel: four shutouts tie for first among USHL goaltenders....911 save percentage ranks fourth...2.75 goals against average ties for eighth

Owen Nelson: logged .927 save percentage over his last eight starts (293 saves on 316 shots)

Quinn Beumer: 87 saves on 93 shots across the first three starts of his USHL career, a .935 save percentage

Cam Springer: five shorthanded points this season place second among USHL players

Oliver Ozogany: 102 shots this season rank fifth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (18-23-41) leads team in scoring...Bode Laylin (11-27-38) follows

Fargo (37-19-5, 79 pts, 2nd place Western Conf.)

Clinched berth to Clark Cup Playoffs and the number two seed in Western Conference for first-round bye

Lost three of past five games

Friday: Bryce Mattern (2), Kolin Sisson (2), Nate Delladonna, Gavin Uhlenkamp, Mason West, Axel Lofgren tallied goals

Friday: goaltender Sam Hrenak halted 25 of 26 Storm shots, improved to 7-1-1 with Fargo this season

Kolin Sisson (19-33-52) leads Force in scoring...Graham Jones (26-24-50) follows

Season series: Saturday's matchup is the last of six regular season meetings between the Storm and Force. Tri-City is 2-3-0 against Fargo this year, including 1-2-0 at Scheels Arena.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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