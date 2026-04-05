RoughRiders Alum Eric Pohlkamp - Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist

Published on April 4, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Congratulations to RoughRiders alum Eric Pohlkamp on becoming a Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist. Pohlkamp played with the RoughRiders during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, where he recorded 23 goals and 46 assists for 69 points as a defenseman. During his time in Cedar Rapids, he developed into one of the top defensemen in junior hockey before moving on to the NCAA.

During his time with the RoughRiders, Pohlkamp was known as a dynamic two-way defenseman who could contribute offensively while playing big minutes in all situations. He was a key part of the RoughRiders' defensive core, playing on the power play and penalty kill while also serving as a leader both on and off the ice.

Pohlkamp currently plays at the University of Denver, where he has developed into one of the top defensemen in college hockey. During the 2025-26 season, he led all NCAA defensemen in scoring and was the only defenseman named a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to the top player in NCAA Division I men's hockey.

RoughRiders Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson shared his thoughts on Pohlkamp and his development:

"The RoughRiders family is very excited and proud to see that Eric Pohlkamp has been named one of the three finalists for the prestigious Hobey Baker Award. Eric has worked so hard over the years and has made many sacrifices in order to chase his dreams."

"It was an absolute pleasure coaching Eric for two seasons here in Ridertown. His passion for life and hockey is infectious. Eric's improvement through his two seasons with the RoughRiders was so much fun to watch. He truly wanted to get better every day. He welcomed constructive coaching on the ice and through video work and was among our hardest workers, putting in extra work every day. We wish Eric and the Denver Pioneers all the best in the Frozen Four."

RoughRiders Hobey Baker History:

Andy Miele - Hobey Baker Winner (2011)

Adam Gaudette - Hobey Baker Winner (2018)

Scott Perunovich - Hobey Baker Winner (2020)

Eric Pohlkamp - Hobey Baker Hat Trick Finalist (2026)

The RoughRiders continue to take pride in developing players who go on to succeed at the college and professional levels. Eric Pohlkamp is another great example of the RoughRiders development path and what it means to be part of Ridertown.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 4, 2026

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