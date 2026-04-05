Playoff Hockey Is at the Stable Tickets Are Live, Get Yours Today

Published on April 5, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Playoff Hockey is at The Stable! Tickets are live, get yours today!

2025-26 Season Ticket Holders, please check your email for all details regarding your playoff tickets.

The RoughRiders will host the Muskegon Lumberjacks in a best of three series at The Stable:

April 10 at 7:05 PM

April 11 at 7:05 PM

April 12 at 4:05 PM (if necessary)

Don't forget, Clark Cup Playoff T-shirt presale ends tomorrow, April 6 at 12:00 PM.

Order here: https://roughriders-hockey.myshopify.com/.../2025-2026...

Get your playoff tickets now and let's pack The Stable: tickets.roughridershockey.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from April 5, 2026

Playoff Hockey Is at the Stable Tickets Are Live, Get Yours Today - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

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