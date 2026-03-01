800 Career Wins and Counting

Published on March 1, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Congratulations to Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Head Coach Mark Carlson on reaching an incredible milestone of 800 career wins with one team.

While 800 victories is a remarkable number, this moment is about much more than wins and losses. It is about commitment to the organization, the league, the players, the staff, and the Cedar Rapids community.

Coach Carlson's career has been built on doing things the right way. Year after year, players and staff have bought into the culture, trusted the process, and proudly represented the RoughRiders. That teamwork and shared belief in the program is what makes this milestone so meaningful.

Eight hundred wins represent decades of relationships, hard work, and a shared standard of excellence.

Congratulations, Coach. Your dedication and loyalty to every player and staff member, past and present, have helped shape not only great teams, but successful young men and professionals. Seeing their growth and success, both in hockey and beyond, is what this commitment is truly about.







